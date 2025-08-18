September 30, 2025 Deadline: Contact The Gross Law Firm to Join Class Action Suit Against NVO

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO).

Shareholders who purchased shares of NVO during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: May 7, 2025 to July 28, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Novo’s growth potential; notably, that its asserted potential to capitalize on the compounded market greatly understated the potential impact of the personalization exception to the compounded GLP-1 exclusion and overstated the likelihood such patients would switch to Novo’s branded alternatives, and further greatly overstated the potential GLP-1 market or otherwise Novo’s capability to penetrate said markets to achieve continued growth. On July 29, 2025, Novo announced it was lowering its sales and profit outlook ahead of reporting its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. The Company attributed the guide down on “lowered growth expectations for the second half of 2025” for both Wegovy and Ozempic due to “the persistent use of compounded GLP-1s, slower-than-expected market expansion and competition.” Following this news, the price of Novo’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $69.00 per share on July 28, 2025, Novo’s stock price fell to $53.94 per share on July 29, 2025, a decline of about 21.83% in the span of just a single day.

