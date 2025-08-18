Fabrinet Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

  • Record Fourth Quarter Revenue Exceeds Guidance Range
  • Record Fiscal Year 2025 Revenue Increases 19% Year-over-year

BANGKOK, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 27, 2025.

Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said, “Our fourth quarter was exceptional, capping off a remarkable year with strong momentum. We achieved record quarterly revenue of $910 million, exceeding our guidance range. Through excellent execution, our non-GAAP EPS also reached a new all-time high. For all of fiscal year 2025, we achieved record revenue of $3.4 billion, an increase of 19% from the prior year. We’re encouraged by the growing demand across all areas of our business and remain optimistic that these favorable trends will carry into the first quarter and beyond.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

GAAP Results

  • Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $909.7 million, compared to $753.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.
  • GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $87.2 million, compared to $81.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.
  • GAAP net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $2.42, compared to $2.22 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Non-GAAP Results

  • Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $95.6 million, compared to $88.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $2.65, compared to $2.41 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

GAAP Results

  • Revenue for fiscal year 2025 was $3.42 billion, compared to $2.88 billion for fiscal year 2024.
  • GAAP net income for fiscal year 2025 was $332.5 million, compared to $296.2 million for fiscal year 2024.
  • GAAP net income per diluted share for fiscal year 2025 was $9.17, compared to $8.10 for fiscal year 2024.

Non-GAAP Results

  • Non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2025 was $368.8 million, compared to $324.6 million for fiscal year 2024.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for fiscal year 2025 was $10.17, compared to $8.88 for fiscal year 2024.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of August 18, 2025, Fabrinet is issuing guidance for its first fiscal quarter ending September 26, 2025, as follows:

  • Fabrinet expects first quarter revenue to be in the range of $910 million to $950 million.
  • GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.48 to $2.63, based on approximately 36.1 million fully diluted shares outstanding.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.75 to $2.90, based on approximately 36.1 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes share-based compensation expenses and certain non-recurring items. A reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to the corresponding GAAP measure is available at the end of this press release.

Conference Call Information

What:Fabrinet Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Call
When:August 18, 2025
Time:5:00 p.m. ET
Live Call and Replay:https://investor.fabrinet.com/events-and-presentations/events


A recorded version of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call and accessible at http://investor.fabrinet.com. The webcast will be archived on Fabrinet’s website for a period of one year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, and Israel. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include: (1) our optimism that positive business trends will extend into the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and beyond; and (2) all of the statements under the “Business Outlook” section regarding our expected revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share, and fully diluted shares outstanding for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic conditions, either globally or in our markets, and the risk of recession or an economic downturn; disruption to our supply chain, which could increase our costs and affect our ability to procure parts and materials; less customer demand for our products and services than forecasted; less growth in the optical communications, automotive, industrial lasers and sensors markets than we forecast; difficulties expanding into additional markets, such as the semiconductor processing, biotechnology, metrology and materials processing markets; increased competition in the optical manufacturing services markets; difficulties in delivering products and services that compete effectively from a price and performance perspective; our reliance on a small number of customers and suppliers; difficulties in managing our operating costs; difficulties in managing and operating our business across multiple countries (including Thailand, the People’s Republic of China, Israel and the U.S.); and other important factors as described in reports and documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the factors described under the section captioned “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 6, 2025. We disclaim any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information to: (1) measure company performance against historical results, (2) facilitate comparisons to our competitors’ operating results, and (3) allow greater transparency with respect to information used by management in making financial and operational decisions. In addition, we use some of these non-GAAP financial measures to measure company performance for the purposes of determining employee incentive plan compensation.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share exclude: share-based compensation expenses; severance payment and others; restructuring and other related costs; legal and litigation costs; and amortization of deferred debt issuance costs. We have excluded these items in order to enhance investors’ understanding of our underlying operations.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, minus capital expenditures (purchase of property, plant and equipment). We use free cash flow to measure our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Investor Contact:
Garo Toomajanian
ir@fabrinet.com


FABRINET
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and par value)June 27,
2025		 June 28,
2024
 (unaudited)  
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$306,425  $409,973 
Short-term investments 627,819   448,630 
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $1,344 and $1,629, respectively 758,894   592,452 
Inventories 581,015   463,206 
Prepaid expenses 38,476   10,620 
Other current assets 116,210   87,810 
Total current assets 2,428,839   2,012,691 
Non-current assets   
Property, plant and equipment, net 380,640   307,240 
Intangibles, net 2,156   2,321 
Operating right-of-use assets 5,768   5,336 
Deferred tax assets 13,406   10,446 
Other non-current assets 623   485 
Total non-current assets 402,593   325,828 
Total Assets$2,831,432  $2,338,519 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   
Current liabilities   
Trade accounts payable 637,417   441,835 
Fixed assets payable 40,781   14,380 
Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,792   1,355 
Income tax payable 7,939   3,937 
Accrued payroll, bonus and related expenses 24,566   22,116 
Accrued expenses 30,630   19,916 
Other payables 66,717   54,403 
Total current liabilities 809,842   557,942 
Non-current liabilities   
Deferred tax liability 1,595   4,895 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 3,679   3,635 
Severance liabilities 31,225   24,093 
Other non-current liabilities 3,279   2,209 
Total non-current liabilities 39,778   34,832 
Total Liabilities 849,620   592,774 
Shareholders’ equity   
Preferred shares (5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 27, 2025 and June 28, 2024)     
Ordinary shares (500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; 39,602,152 shares and 39,457,462 shares issued as of June 27, 2025 and June 28, 2024, respectively; and 35,728,074 shares and 36,145,242 shares outstanding as of June 27, 2025 and June 28, 2024, respectively) 396   395 
Additional paid-in capital 237,881   222,044 
Less: Treasury shares (3,874,078 shares and 3,312,220 shares as of June 27, 2025 and June 28, 2024, respectively) (360,056)  (234,323)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 10,294   (3,141)
Retained earnings 2,093,297   1,760,770 
Total Shareholders’ Equity 1,981,812   1,745,745 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity$2,831,432  $2,338,519 


FABRINET
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
 
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)June 27,
2025		 June 28,
2024		 June 27,
2025		 June 28,
2024
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)  
Revenues$909,692  $753,261  $3,419,327  $2,882,967 
Cost of revenues (798,401)  (660,812)  (3,005,978)  (2,526,849)
Gross profit 111,291   92,449   413,349   356,118 
Selling, general and administrative expenses (22,166)  (19,108)  (87,466)  (78,481)
Restructuring and other related costs (69)  (32)  (1,436)  (32)
Operating income 89,056   73,309   324,447   277,605 
Interest income 7,770   11,049   40,162   33,204 
Interest expense    (17)     (124)
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (3,523)  407   (9,251)  382 
Other income (expense), net (67)  227   (178)  287 
Income before income taxes 93,236   84,975   355,180   311,354 
Income tax expense (6,029)  (3,909)  (22,653)  (15,173)
Net income 87,207   81,066   332,527   296,181 
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:       
Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 246   (55)  9,893   2,100 
Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments 1,407   1,499   2,314   2,561 
Change in net retirement benefits plan – prior service cost    59      330 
Change in foreign currency translation adjustment 92   14   1,228   (17)
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,745   1,517   13,435   4,974 
Net comprehensive income$88,952  $82,583  $345,962  $301,155 
Earnings per share       
Basic$2.44  $2.24  $9.23  $8.17 
Diluted$2.42  $2.22  $9.17  $8.10 
Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands of shares)       
Basic 35,788   36,150   36,017   36,246 
Diluted 36,084   36,533   36,267   36,564 


FABRINET
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 
 Year Ended
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)June 27,
2025		 June 28,
2024
 (unaudited)  
Cash flows from operating activities   
Net income$332,527  $296,181 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities   
Depreciation and amortization 53,433   49,017 
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (70)  62 
Amortization of discount (premium) of short-term investments (4,563)  (3,399)
(Reversal of) allowance for expected credit losses (285)  664 
Unrealized loss (gain) on exchange rate and fair value of foreign currency forward contracts 4,963   (849)
Amortization of fair value at hedge inception of interest rate swaps    (220)
Share-based compensation 33,004   28,374 
Customer warrant 4,109    
Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (5,726)  1,672 
Other non-cash expenses 131   310 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities   
Trade accounts receivable (165,657)  (61,279)
Inventories (117,809)  56,370 
Other current assets and non-current assets (33,595)  (46,715)
Trade accounts payable 194,236   60,040 
Income tax payable 4,029   (1,960)
Accrued expenses 13,036   1,398 
Other payables 11,522   30,959 
Severance liabilities 3,799   2,771 
Other current liabilities and non-current liabilities 1,281   (250)
Net cash provided by operating activities 328,365   413,146 
Cash flows from investing activities   
Purchase of short-term investments (444,149)  (435,905)
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments    40,000 
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 279,417   271,877 
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (121,078)  (47,528)
Purchase of intangibles (738)  (889)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 252   2,694 
Net cash used in investing activities (286,296)  (169,751)
Cash flows from financing activities   
Repayment of long-term borrowings    (12,188)
Repurchase of ordinary shares (125,733)  (39,490)
Withholding tax related to net share settlement of restricted share units (21,275)  (13,175)
Net cash used in financing activities (147,008)  (64,853)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents$(104,939) $178,542 
Movement in cash and cash equivalents   
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period$409,973  $231,368 
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (104,939)  178,542 
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents 1,391   63 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period$306,425  $409,973 


FABRINET
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Continued)
 
Supplemental disclosuresYear Ended
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)June 27,
2025		 June 28,
2024
 (unaudited)  
Cash paid for   
Interest$ $312
Taxes$24,302 $16,452
Cash received for interest$33,718 $29,783
Non-cash investing and financing activities   
Construction, software and equipment related payables$40,781 $14,380


FABRINET
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
 
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit and GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin
 
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)June 27,
2025		 June 28,
2024		 June 27,
2025		 June 28,
2024
Revenues$909,692   $753,261   $3,419,327   $2,882,967  
                
Gross profit (GAAP)$111,291 12.2% $92,449 12.3% $413,349 12.1% $356,118 12.4%
Share-based compensation expenses 2,573    1,776    10,456    7,203  
Gross profit (Non-GAAP)$113,864 12.5% $94,225 12.5% $423,805 12.4% $363,321 12.6%


Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit and GAAP Operating Margin to Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Non-GAAP Operating Margin
 
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)June 27,
2025		 June 28,
2024		 June 27,
2025		 June 28,
2024
Revenues$909,692   $753,261   $3,419,327   $2,882,967  
                
Operating profit (GAAP)$89,056 9.8% $73,309 9.7% $324,447 9.5% $277,605 9.6%
Share-based compensation expenses 8,101    6,934    33,004    28,374  
Restructuring and other related costs 69    32    1,436    32  
Legal and litigation costs 250        1,077      
Severance payment and others         748      
Operating profit (Non-GAAP)$97,476 10.7% $80,275 10.7% $360,712 10.5% $306,011 10.6%


FABRINET
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
 
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS
 
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 June 27,
2025		 June 28,
2024		 June 27,
2025		 June 28,
2024
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)Net
income		 Diluted
EPS		 Net
income		 Diluted
EPS		 Net
income		 Diluted
EPS		 Net
income		 Diluted
EPS
GAAP measures$87,207 $2.42 $81,066 $2.22 $332,527 $9.17 $296,181 $8.10
Items reconciling GAAP net income & EPS to non-GAAP net income & EPS:               
Related to cost of revenues:               
Share-based compensation expenses 2,573  0.07  1,776  0.05  10,456  0.29  7,203  0.20
Total related to cost of revenues 2,573  0.07  1,776  0.05  10,456  0.29  7,203  0.20
Related to selling, general and administrative expenses:               
Share-based compensation expenses 5,528  0.15  5,158  0.14  22,548  0.62  21,171  0.58
Legal and litigation costs 250  0.01      1,077  0.03    
Severance payment and others         748  0.02    
Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses 5,778  0.16  5,158  0.14  24,373  0.67  21,171  0.59
Related to other income and expense:               
Restructuring and other related costs 69  0.00  32  0.00  1,436  0.04  32  0.00
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs     8  0.00      32  0.00
Total related to other income and expense 69  0.00  40  0.00  1,436  0.04  64  0.00
Total related to net income & EPS 8,420  0.23  6,974  0.19  36,265  1.00  28,438  0.78
Non-GAAP measures$95,627 $2.65 $88,040 $2.41 $368,792 $10.17 $324,619 $8.88
Shares used in computing diluted net income per share (in thousands of shares)               
GAAP diluted shares   36,084    36,533    36,267    36,564
Non-GAAP diluted shares   36,084    36,533    36,267    36,564


FABRINET
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)
 
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)Three Months Ended Year Ended
 June 27,
2025		 June 28,
2024		 June 27,
2025		 June 28,
2024
Net cash provided by operating activities$55,093  $83,062  $328,365  $413,146 
Less: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (50,410)  (12,703)  (121,078)  (47,528)
Non-GAAP free cash flow$4,683  $70,359  $207,287  $365,618 


FABRINET
GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING SEPTEMBER 26, 2025
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
 
 Diluted
EPS
GAAP net income per diluted share$2.48 to $2.63
Related to cost of revenues: 
Share-based compensation expenses0.10
Total related to cost of revenues0.10
Related to selling, general and administrative expenses: 
Share-based compensation expenses0.17
Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses0.17
Total related to net income & EPS0.27
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share$2.75 to $2.90

