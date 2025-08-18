Graphjet to collaborate with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia for the development of thermal management material using graphite

New York, United States, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphjet Technology (“Graphjet” or “the Company”) has agreed to support and collaborate with Centre for Materials Engineering and Smart Manufacturing (MERCU) of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) after receiving a letter of intent from UKM for the Consortium of Research Excellence (KKP) 2025 under the Malaysian Ministry of Higher Education to collaborate on utilising graphite and graphene into additive manufacturing technology to develop advance heat sinks.

In addition, Graphjet today completed a laboratory which enhanced the capability of Graphjet to perform quality test on its graphite and graphene as well as research on improvements to the graphite and graphene produced. This will reduce the Company’s reliance on third party for testing services and would allow a much quicker turnaround time for the Company’s development programme. In addition, this laboratory will also serve in the collaboration with UKM for the development of the additive manufacturing technology.

“This development will benefit from the surging demand for specialised chip, especially AI chips which will demand for more efficient and effective cooling solutions. By focusing on additive manufacturing technology, the development would allow improvements to existing deployed heat sinks used whilst developing new advance heat sinks for new facilities, especially for new and existing data centers.

Currently, data centers are a booming industry in Malaysia and the South East Asia region with big names such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, and Equinix & NTT has committed or is committing to develop data centers in the region to capitalise on its strategic location and connectivity coupled by the support of the local governments.” says Chris Lai, CEO of Graphjet.

On another note, the Company had also filed its Form 10-Q for its second quarter ended 31 March 2025, bringing the financial reporting up to-date.

About Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd.

Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd. (Nasdaq: GTI) was founded in 2019 in Malaysia as an innovative graphene and graphite producer. Graphjet Technology has the world’s first patented technology to recycle palm kernel shells generated in the production of palm seed oil to produce single layer graphene and artificial graphite. Graphjet’s sustainable production methods utilizing palm kernel shells, a waste agricultural product that is common in Malaysia, will set a new shift in graphite and graphene supply chain of the world. For more information, please visit https://www.graphjettech.com/.

