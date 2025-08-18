Eagle Pharmaceuticals Announces 2025 Annual Meeting Date

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EGRX) (the “Company” or “Eagle”) today announced that its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2025 Annual Meeting”) will be held on October 17, 2025. The specific time and place for the 2025 Annual Meeting will be specified in a notice and meeting materials to be provided to stockholders of record as of 5 p.m. Eastern Time on August 18, 2025, which is the record date for the meeting.

The Company’s bylaws establish certain procedural requirements and deadlines that are applicable to annual stockholder meetings, including the 2025 Annual Meeting. A copy of the bylaws can be found at the following link: Eagle Bylaws.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include PEMFEXY®, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and BYFAVO® and BARHEMSYS® through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle’s oncology and critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states, and the company is focused on developing medicines with the potential to become part of the personalized medicine paradigm in cancer care.

