$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues To Investigate Merger of VBTX, CFSB, PVBC, and DRRX

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX ) related to its sale to Huntington Bancshares Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Huntington will issue 1.95 shares for each outstanding share of Veritex.



CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFSB ), relating to the proposed merger with Hometown Financial Group, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, CFSB shareholders will receive $14.25 in cash for each share of CFSB common stock.



Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC ) related to its sale to NB Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Provident shareholders will receive for each share of Provident common stock, at the holder’s election, either (i) 0.691 shares of NB Bancorp common stock or (ii) $13.00 in cash.



DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX ) related to its sale to Bausch Health Companies Inc. for $1.75 per share in cash.



About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders…and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

