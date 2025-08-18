PureTech Systems and Clear Align Partner to Deliver Advanced Autonomous Security and Command-and-Control for U.S. Air Force Tactical Security System

PHOENIX, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureTech Systems®, a leader in AI-boosted geospatial video analytics and command-and-control solutions, announced its role in a joint effort with Clear Align to deliver a rapidly deployable perimeter security solution for the U.S. Air Force’s Tactical Security System (TSS).

Awarded under a seven-year, $199 million contract, this modular, scalable system is designed to enhance base and perimeter protection for forward-deployed installations, airfields, and emergency missions worldwide. It integrates electro-optical and infrared cameras, radar, and advanced AI into a unified, autonomous command-and-control platform. Designed for challenging and remote environments, the solution enables operators to detect, classify, and track threats in real time — with or without direct operator intervention.

Autonomy + Command and Control

PureTech’s technology brings autonomous detection, classification, and tracking of potential threats — including people, vehicles, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), and watercraft — with the ability to seamlessly cue operators or trigger automated responses. The system’s open architecture command-and-control platform provides complete situational awareness across all deployed sensors, reducing cognitive load and increasing mission effectiveness.

ATAK Integration for Real-Time Field Operations

Incorporating Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) compatibility ensures that situational awareness extends beyond the operations center. With ATAK integration, field personnel receive live intelligence and sensor alerts directly on mobile devices, enabling distributed teams to coordinate in real time and act with precision.

Rapid Deployment for Any Mission

The TSS is designed to be modular, lightweight, and rapidly deployable. Its autonomous operation and portable command centers make it ideal for protecting temporary or remote sites, securing perimeters in hostile environments, and supporting disaster response or high-value asset protection.

“This program demonstrates the Air Force’s commitment to leveraging the latest in AI, autonomy, and integrated command-and-control to protect personnel and assets in any environment,” said Larry Bowe, President & CEO, PureTech Systems. “We’re proud that our technology will play a central role in delivering unmatched situational awareness and operational agility to the mission.”

