Carbon Nanotubes Market worth $2.63 billion by 2029 at 14.9%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Carbon Nanotubes Market size is USD 2.63 billion by 2029 from USD 1.31 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 14.9%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The demand for CNTs is increasing in the electronics, automotive and healthcare industries. The demand from developing nations, such as China, India, Brazil, and Argentina are expected to drive the global CNTs market. MWCNT type accounted for a largest share of the overall carbon nanotube (CNT) market, in terms of volume, in 2023. Concentric carbon tubes or cylinders make up MWCNT. Typically, carbon endcaps are used to close the ends of the tubes. The "double-wall tube," "herringbone," and "bamboo" structures are more MWCNT variations. Compared to SWCNTs, MWCNTs are simpler to make in large quantities. MWCNTs are employed in conductive transparent electrodes, conductive heating films, conductive nano inks, displays, chemical sensors, super batteries, supercapacitors energy storages, solar power cells, thermal interface material, and other applications because of their strong electrical conductivity.

List of Key Players in Carbon Nanotubes Market:

LG Chem (South Korea), Cabot Corporation (US), Resonac Corporation (Showa Denko K.K.) (Japan), Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Timesnano (Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd.) (China), Nanocyl SA (Belgium), Arkema S.A. (France), Sumitomo Corporation (Japan), Cheap Tubes, Inc. (US).

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Carbon Nanotubes Market:

Drivers: Increased demand for electronics and semiconductors in Asia Pacific Restraint: Environmental concerns and health & safety issues. Opportunity: Growth in emerging applications. Challenge: Maintaining quality and reducing processing cost.

Key Findings of the Study:

MWCNT, by type segment is expected to hold largest share of the carbon nanotubes (CNT) market during the forecasted period. Energy & storage, by end-use industry segment hold the largest growing segment in overall carbon nanotubes (CNT) market during forecast period. The coal mining segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Carbon Nanotubes market by end-use industry during the forecast period in terms of value. Lithium-ion batteries are likely to account the largest share of end-use industry segment of the global carbon nanotubes market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region likely to account the largest share of the global carbon nanotubes market during forecasted period.

In terms of volume, the market for energy & storage is the largest segment in overall CNT market, in 2023. Lithium-ion batteries are in high demand for automobiles as they are lightweight and have a high energy density. These batteries are used in hybrid automobiles, notebook computers, and cell phones because they have the maximum energy density per weight. The market for lithium-ion batteries is anticipated to be driven by the rising use of portable electronics and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). This is anticipated to fuel the market for carbon nanotubes in the energy & storage area. As several nations have taken steps to reduce CO2 emissions and maintain a greener environment, several automakers have begun concentrating on Electric Vehicles.

The lithium-ion batteries is the largest sub-application of energy & storage end-use industry segment of carbon nanotube (CNT) market. Lithium-ion batteries are becoming more and more popular in cars that need solutions with high energy density and lightweight. These batteries are utilized in hybrid cars, notebook computers, and cell phones because they have the maximum energy density per weight. Three basic parts make up lithium batteries, which are widely used in portable electronics: an electrolyte, an electrically conductive substance through which charged particles or ions can easily move, two electrodes (referred to as the anode or negative electrode), and the cathode, or positive electrode. These batteries' electrodes are made of CNTs. CNTs are utilized as an electrode material in capacitors. CNTs have a high density and high orientation, which reduces the internal resistance of the capacitor.

Asia Pacific is the largest carbon nanotube markets. The key end-use industries for CNTs include the structural composite, electronics & semiconductors, and energy & storage. Vehicle sales are anticipated to rise in the APAC area as a result of the expansion of the region's road and transport networks and government efforts to promote industrial and infrastructure development. This is anticipated to have a positive effect on the market during the projected period. Due to growing industrial production over the past five years, China is currently leading the world in the demand for CNTs. The shift of manufacturing operations for the chemical, automotive, and aerospace sectors from established markets to developing nations is another factor driving the industry.

