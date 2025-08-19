Wireless Audio Devices Industry Poised for $70.9 Billion Market Boom by 2029

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Wireless Audio Device Market by Product (True Wireless Hearables/Earbuds, Headsets, Earphones), Technology (Bluetooth, Airplay, Wi-Fi), Application (Consumer, Home Audio, Automotive), Functionality (Smart, Non-smart) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" The Wireless Audio Device Market is projected to reach from USD 56.5 billion in 2024 to USD 70.9 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2029. The upsurge is driven by rising demand for portable and high-quality audio solutions across multiple industries, such as personal entertainment, professional audio, and smart home applications.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Wireless Audio Device Market"

160 – Tables

60 – Figures

230 – Pages

Major Key Players in the Wireless Audio Device Industry:

Apple Inc (US),

SAMSUNG (South Korea),

Bose Corporation (US),

Sonos, Inc. (US),

Sony Corporation (Japan).

Wireless Audio Device Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product: True Wireless Hearables/EarPods is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Bluetooth technology has evolved rapidly, resulting in smaller, more efficient, and cost-effective true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. These developments enable characteristics such as noise cancellation, echo reduction, and increased battery life, which makes them more desirable to consumers. Consumers seek easy audio solutions that improve efficiency and fun when working from home or exercising. The compatibility of earbuds with smartphones and other electronics provides seamless interaction, which is especially appealing to tech-savvy people.

By Technology: Bluetooth technology to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Bluetooth technology is becoming increasingly popular in wireless audio devices for a variety of reasons. Bluetooth connections eliminate the need for unwieldy cords, allowing headphones, speakers, and earbuds to move about more easily. Furthermore, newer Bluetooth versions provide longer range and more robust connections, decreasing dropouts and interference even in high-density wireless situations. Bluetooth technology includes unique features such as multipoint connectivity, which allows users to connect to many devices at the same time and provides seamless transitions between audio sources.

By Application: The consumer application is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The consumer market is experiencing an increase in demand for Bluetooth wireless headphones and earbuds intended for personal usage. Individuals can engage in a variety of activities, such as workouts, commutes, and everyday routines, without being limited by physical connections. The consumer application segment is gaining market share due to rising demand for home entertainment systems, shifting consumer preferences, the growing popularity of wireless headphones and earbuds, widespread adoption of smartphones and portable devices, and the expansion of smart homes and multi-room audio systems.

APAC Industry Growth in the Wireless Audio Device Market

By Region: Asia Pacific to hold larger market share in 2023.

The Asia Pacific region has large numbers of people and a fast-growing middle class, which fuels significant demand for sophisticated audio solutions such as wireless headphones, earbuds, and speakers. The growing use of wireless audio devices in business settings such as call centers, events, and exhibitions is driving market expansion in Asia Pacific. The increasing ubiquity of smartphones and other smart gadgets that operate as audio sources, adding to the growing need for wireless audio devices in Asia Pacific.

Attractive Opportunities in the Wireless Audio Device Market

The growth of the wireless audio device is driven by the consumer preferences for wireless devices.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant demand for wireless audio device during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of true wireless earbuds and smart devices.

Based on product, true wireless hearables/earbuds accounted for the largest share of the wireless audio device market in 2023.

