Master Painter Shawn Mackey Debuts New Tropical Art Collection in Florida, California, and Hawaii Galleries

Key West, FL, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawn Mackey, a master painter celebrated both locally and abroad, debuts a new body of work in a series of exhibitions spanning Florida, California, and Hawaii’s cultural hubs. Inspired by the atmosphere and vitality of tropical destinations, the collection brings together scenes of marine life, sunsets, and figures at leisure, rendered with a synthesis of historical and contemporary techniques.

Shawn Mackey: Little Sunbather SN, Giclée on Canvas

The collection’s imagery draws from Mackey’s travels to coastal and island environments, where moments of light, movement, and texture serve both as subject and muse. Seals suspended under water, harbor fronts at dusks, and silhouettes framed by tropical skies are portrayed alongside atmospheric vistas and architectural details. Each work reflects Mackey’s ongoing exploration of the relationships between memory and emotion, achieved through his signature combination of figurative realism and abstract expressionism.

Tropical Collection: A Fusion of Styles and Atmosphere

Mackey’s new tropical collection is characterized by his distinctive multi-layered approach that combines styles and techniques developed over centuries combined with his own evolving methods. Representational elements ground each painting in recognizable forms, and abstract passages, like gestural marks and textured surfaces, invite emotional interpretation.

“The figurative elements in my work are designed to call on memories, while the abstract elements are meant to evoke emotions,” Mackey explained. “I see these two styles as complementary forces, each inspiring and informing others. The resulting contrast creates a visual space that is both specific and open-ended, fixed in imagery yet fluid in feeling.”

This fusion is applied to a collection unified by its focus on the sensory experience of coastal life. Marine wildlife drifting through translucent waters and quiet moments in the sunset form an interconnected narrative of exploration and reflection. Subtle architectural details, like dockside structures, seaside villas, and fishing boats, anchor the viewer in place, while layered color fields and surfaces blur the line between observation and memory.

Mackey’s method frequently involves both additive and subtractive processes: paint is applied in successive layers, then scraped or distressed to create surfaces that feel weathered yet timeless, lending his works a sense of temporal ambiguity.

Part of an Ongoing Artistic Evolution

While the tropical series offers a distinct focus on coastal and marine subjects, Mackey views it as part of a broader continuum in his work rather than a standalone departure. Over the years, his paintings have moved fluidly between various settings and focuses, each new series building upon discoveries from the last.

This new collection of artworks incorporates lessons learned from earlier explorations of light, texture, and spatial balance, while introducing new approaches to layering, color modulation, and surface treatment. Techniques developed in past bodies of work have been adapted to suit the vibrant, fluid qualities of a tropical paradise.

Exhibition Schedule

The tropical collection has already started showing, with four upcoming exhibits scheduled in Florida these coming months.

Ocean Blue Galleries Key West: August 27-28

Ocean Blue Galleries St. Petersburg: August 29-September 1

Ocean Blue Galleries Key West: October 20-25

Ocean Blue Galleries Winter Park: November 13-16

Each venue will present a curated selection of works, with subject matter resonating with local culture and seascapes. The current exhibition builds on Mackey’s early 2025 shows, which began in January and included multiple Hawaii showings in February, March, and earlier this month. Additional dates are planned for other places, with details to be announced.

For more information about Shawn Mackey’s current and upcoming exhibits and to explore his works, please visit https://shawnmackey.com.

About Shawn Mackey

Shawn Mackey is a master painter whose work bridges figurative realism and abstract expressionism. His approach blends historical art techniques with contemporary innovations, uniting visual representation and emotional abstraction into a cohesive, evolving language. Mackey’s paintings have been exhibited internationally and are held in private collections worldwide. His current touring collection focuses on tropical and coastal subjects, reflecting the influence of travel, nature, and cultural memory.





