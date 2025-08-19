US Beauty Industry Grows in the First Half of 2025, Circana Reports

CHICAGO, IL, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the first half of 2025, the U.S. prestige beauty market grew by 2% to $16 billion, while sales at mass merchants increased 4% to $34.6 billion, according to Circana, LLC. Below are the key highlights and takeaways across the beauty landscape through the first six months of the year.

Prestige fragrance sales increased by 6% to $3.9 billion and grew on all metrics including units sold and average selling price. Notably, sales accelerated in the second quarter, compared to the first quarter, with new fragrance brand launches playing a significant role in this growth. These new products represented nearly one-third of total fragrance dollar gains. High concentrations, particularly eau de parfums and parfums, continued to drive the greatest impact. Simultaneously, consumers gravitated towards more affordable options, with mini/travel size juices growing by 15% in units sold – nearly four-times the rate of other sizes. Fragrance was the fastest-growing category in the mass market, up 17% based on dollar sales, and driven by women’s fragrances.

The prestige hair category showcased a 6% increase to $2.3 billion and units sold were also up. All prestige hair segments reported growth, ranging from a single digit increase for shampoos and conditioners to a double-digit lift in styling products. New product launches outpaced total sales, particularly in treatments. Scalp care also remained strong in the first half of the year, up 19%. In contrast, the overall hair category had a softer performance in the mass channel, with dollar sales up 4% and units flat.

The makeup sector within prestige retail posted $5.2 billion in first half sales, reflecting a modest growth of 1% while units sold remained flat. In contrast, makeup sold in mass outlets declined in the low single-digits based on both dollars and units. Lip products emerged as the top contributor in prestige makeup, despite a slowdown to 3% growth, and was the only growth area for cosmetics sales in the mass channel. The lip segment is increasingly driven by hybrid products that offer both tint and skincare benefits. Additionally, lip contouring remains a prominent trend for prestige sales, with lip liner being one of the fastest growing areas. The prestige eye makeup segment showed improved performance, reversing last year's decline, thanks in large part to growth in mascara sales. Face makeup, the largest segment in prestige cosmetics, remained flat.

Through June, skincare sold in the mass market outperformed prestige. Mass skincare sales increased by 4% based on dollars and grew in terms of units sold. In contrast, prestige skincare dollar sales declined 1% to $4.6 billion, although units sold did increase. Circana’s Complete Beauty data, which provides a comprehensive view across mass, masstige, and prestige brands, indicates that masstige brands led the skincare market, with double-digit growth. The decline in prestige skincare is primarily attributed to facial skincare sales declines in brick-and-mortar stores. The prestige body segment continued to thrive, with body creams, cleansers, and hand soaps the most significant contributors to growth.

“The beauty industry’s latest results are indicative of a consumer who is focused on efficacy and elevated value,” said Larissa Jensen, global beauty industry advisor at Circana. “Only 14% of U.S. beauty buyers believe that higher prices indicate a better-quality product. The mass and prestige markets are converging, with premium-priced brands in mass retail and value-priced prestige brands outperforming their counterparts. As the industry faces tariff uncertainties and shifting consumer sentiment, adaptability and strategic agility are essential for success in 2025.”

