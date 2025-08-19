Sigma Debuts 200mm f/2 Super-Telephoto Sports Lens, Ultra-Wide 12mm f/1.4 Primes; First Look YouTube Video, Preorder and More Info at B&H

Sigma is releasing the 200mm f/2 super-telephoto sports lens, new ultra-wide 12mm f/1.4 for APS-C prime lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

B&H is thrilled to announce the launch of Sigma’s highly anticipated 200mm f/2 DG OS Sports lens — the first of its kind, in Sigma’s telephoto Sports series designed specifically for full-frame mirrorless cameras. The Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS Sports lens, is available for L-mount and Sony E-mount cameras, aims to bring outstanding optical performance to indoor sports scenarios with accurate, high-speed autofocus, 6.5-stop image stabilization, and a large maximum aperture for light-gathering. Portrait photographers should benefit as well from an optical design that produces beautiful bokeh and the depth compression created by the lens’s long focal length.

Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS Sports Lens – Sony E Lens Mount

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1913568-REG/sigma_227654_200mm_f_2_dg_os.html

Key Features

Full-Frame | f/2 to f/22

Super Fast Medium Telephoto Prime Lens

HLA-Driven High-Speed AF Motor

6.5-Stop Stabilization & OS2 Algorithm

FLD and SLD Glass Elements

Nano Porous & Super Multi-Layer Coatings

Configurable Function Ring

AFL Buttons, Focus Limiter Switch

Rotating Arca-Type Tripod Socket

Dust and Splash-Resistant Design

Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS Sports Lens (L-Mount)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1913567-REG/sigma_227692_200mm_f_2_dg_os.html

The company is also unveiling a new ultra-wide prime lens for APS-C cameras, the 12mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary. Available for Canon RF, Sony E, and FUJIFILM X cameras, the lens’s large maximum aperture and wide field of view are equally beneficial for creative, shallow depth-of-field compositions and low-light performance in both photography and video applications.

Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary Lens (Sony E)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1901076-REG/sigma_416965_12mm_f_1_4_dc_contemporary.html

Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary Lens (Canon RF)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1901077-REG/sigma_416972_12mm_f_1_4_dc_contemporary.html

Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary Lens (FUJIFILM X)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1901078-REG/sigma_416975_12mm_f_1_4_dc_contemporary.html

Key Features

APS-C | f/1.4 to f/16

18mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)

Fast & Lightweight Wide-Angle Prime

Stepping Motor AF System

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

Aperture Ring

3 Aspherical Elements, 2 SLD Elements

Minimum Focusing Distance: 6.8"

Water- and Oil-Repellent Coating

Dust- and Splash-Resistant Construction

The Sigma 200mm f/2 lens may be robust and optically complex, but lightweight and compact it is not. At four pounds, 7.9” long, it’ll require as much athleticism to wield as the sports it’s meant to capture. It also has a massive 105mm filter thread. Filling it out are 19 elements in 14 groups, including two fluorite low-dispersion and two special low-dispersion elements to combat chromatic aberrations and retain high resolution and contrast across the frame. The construction also claims near-total elimination of flaring and ghosting, boosted by Sigma’s Nano Porous and Super Multi-Layer coatings. Sigma’s signature high-response linear actuator powers the lens’s fast and accurate autofocus mechanism.

Adding to the hefty, robust build is the company’s OS2 optical stabilization mechanism, offering an effect of up to 6.5 stops. The lens has two OS modes, Mode 1 for general shooting, and Mode 2 optimized for panning shots in sports. Mode 2 triggers an algorithm specially designed to detect and correct for the vertical and diagonal movement without surrendering the blurred effect in the resulting image, benefitting motorsports in particular.

The upshot of its sturdy construction is in its weather-resistance. It sports a distinguished all-white, thermal insulation that keeps the lens from overheating in the sun, as well as dust- and water-resistance in both its structure and in a front element coating. The lens comes with a newly developed Arca-type lens foot that can double as a carrying handle, and the tripod ring has a 90° click mechanism for smooth transitions between vertical and horizontal transitions. A manual focus ring, zoom ring, and switches for focus mode, focus limiting, stabilization, and custom functions add versatility in use while remaining weather resistant.

For the APS-C crowd, the 12mm f/1.4 Contemporary enters the Sigma lineup as the widest autofocus-enabled f/1.4 prime lens on the market. Equivalent to 18mm for Sony and FUJIFILM sensors and 19mm for Canon, the lens has 14 elements in 12 groups, including two SLD and three aspherical elements, controlling sagittal coma flare and delivering sharp, bright images for outdoor landscapes, travel, street, and astrophotography.

The lens also has a minimum focusing distance of 6.8”, allowing users to leverage the lens’s wide perspective and shallow depth of field for unique close-ups. It accepts filters with a 62mm front thread.

The optical design contributes to the lens’s compact and lightweight form factor, which in turn makes the lens a good choice for group selfies and front-facing video. In fact, the lens is well-suited to videographers in general, with smooth, stepping motor-driven autofocus, suppressed focus breathing, and compatibility with grips and gimbals for stable footage. The Sony and FUJIFILM lenses have an aperture ring that affords users intuitive exposure control, while the Canon RF variant features a customizable control ring instead.

The ultra-wide prime, which weighs just 7.9 oz and extends only 2.7”, also has a dust- and water-resistant build with a coated front element that repels oil and water.

Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary Lens (Sony E)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1901076-REG/sigma_416965_12mm_f_1_4_dc_contemporary.html

Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary Lens (Canon RF)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1901077-REG/sigma_416972_12mm_f_1_4_dc_contemporary.html

Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary Lens (FUJIFILM X)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1901078-REG/sigma_416975_12mm_f_1_4_dc_contemporary.html

Both lenses come with hoods to reduce flare and protect against drops and scratches. For more information about the lenses, including additional features, specs, and highlights, be sure to check out the detailed product page for the Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS Sports and 12mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary lenses.

Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS Sports Lens – Sony E Lens Mount

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1913568-REG/sigma_227654_200mm_f_2_dg_os.html

Sigma First Look YouTube on Lenses

https://youtu.be/LzYKYBzP3484

Sigma 200mm F2 Super Tele Lens and Ultra-Wide 12mm F1.4

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/sigma-debuts-super-tele-200mm-f2-ultra-wide-12mm-f14-primes

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry’s best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H’s Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e512e3b5-b7f3-4918-9d9b-73f7a6169ab0

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbb166ff-bfd3-444b-a9ec-62460cb88e42