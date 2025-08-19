Interim Financial Report, H1 2025

 | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S Jyske Realkredit A/S

Jyske Realkredit A/S - Interim Financial Report, H1 2025

To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

                                                                                                                 19 August 2025
                                                                                                                 Announcement No. 67/2025

Interim Financial Report, H1 2025

On August 19, 2025, the Supervisory Board has approved the Interim Financial Report, H1 2025 of Jyske Realkredit A/S.

Please see the attached file.

Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S

Anders Lund Hansen
CEO

Direct phone (+45) 89 89 92 20
E-mail: alh@jyskerealkredit.dk

Web: jyskerealkredit.dk

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attached files:
Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit H1 2025.pdf

Attachment


Attachments

Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit H1 2025

Recommended Reading