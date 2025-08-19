Toobit and Brand Ambassador Chris Sharma Unveil New Brand Video "The Ascent"

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today releases its new brand video featuring world-renowned climber and brand ambassador, Chris Sharma. The video, titled "The Ascent," captures the shared ethos of pushing boundaries and embracing calculated risk that defines both elite rock climbing and strategic cryptocurrency trading.

The commercial, a powerful black-and-white visual experience, showcases Chris Sharma negotiating a challenging rock face above the sea, filmed on the stunning coast of Mallorca, an iconic destination for deep-water soloing and the site of Sharma’s legendary first ascent of the Es Pontàs arch.



His every move — Reach, Calculate, Recalculate, Rise — is a metaphor for the precision, determination, and grit required for success, whether on the rock or in the markets. The video blends stunning shots of Sharma's climb with dynamic, digital-style visuals, symbolizing the analytical and forward-thinking nature of trading on the Toobit platform.



"Climbing and trading share the same DNA: calculated risk, an indomitable will, and a clear vision for the summit," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "Chris Sharma's performance in 'The Ascent' perfectly illustrates this fact. His story is our story, and we hope it inspires our users to approach their own challenges with the same confidence and vision he brings to every climb."



The video visually connects the physical challenge of climbing with the intellectual complexity required of high-level trading; representing the journey of overcoming obstacles and rising to new heights.



This brand video is the latest in a series of collaborations between Toobit and Chris Sharma, who was announced as the official brand ambassador in May 2025. He will continue to be a featured presence in Toobit's global campaigns and community initiatives, including the ongoing Toobit International Futures Tournament (TIFT).



TIFT is Toobit's flagship global trading competition that embodies the same spirit of calculated risk, skill, and unwavering resolve central to Sharma's own climbs.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.



