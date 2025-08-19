Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market Outlook 2025-2030 Featuring Strategic Analysis of Shell, Aker Solutions, Equinor, Dakota Gasification Company, Linde & Other Industry Leaders

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Capture and Storage Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Post-combustion, Industrial Process, Pre-combustion), Application (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Metal Production), and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market, valued at USD 3.68 billion in 2024, is set to soar to USD 5.61 billion by 2030, achieving an impressive CAGR of 7.40%. This upward trajectory is supported by favorable governmental policies and funding within the European Union (EU), which are pivotal in driving the market's growth.

With escalating concerns over carbon emissions' environmental impact, CCS technology is rapidly gaining traction. Governments globally are advocating for its deployment through various industrial pilot projects. The technology's potential as a large-scale solution to meet ambitious CO2 emission reduction targets and climate control goals is a key factor behind its adoption.

The European Union has positioned itself as a pioneer in CCS technology integration within its energy and climate strategy, targeting an 80%-95% emission reduction by 2050. The region's market expansion is mainly driven by policies and funding aimed at developing cost-effective, efficient CCS technologies.

Increased utilization of carbon dioxide in Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) applications propels global CCS demand. However, the high technology costs pose challenges, potentially hindering broader adoption by industries and nations worldwide.

Industry players are leveraging strategies like partnerships, new product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnership agreements to enhance their market presence and customer base. For instance, Technip Energies N.V. launched CaptureNow in June 2023, unifying carbon capture, storage, and utilization technologies under one platform.

Carbon Capture and Storage Market Report Highlights:

Technology Aspect: The pre-combustion segment led the market, capturing over 70% revenue share in 2024 due to its broad application in producing clean energy like e-fuels and blue hydrogen.

The pre-combustion segment led the market, capturing over 70% revenue share in 2024 due to its broad application in producing clean energy like e-fuels and blue hydrogen. Application Segment: Power generation dominated with a market share exceeding 69% in 2024, driven by regulatory mandates on power plants necessitating CCS facility implementation for carbon emission compliance.

Power generation dominated with a market share exceeding 69% in 2024, driven by regulatory mandates on power plants necessitating CCS facility implementation for carbon emission compliance. Regional Growth: Europe's market is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, bolstered by supportive governmental policies. For instance, the European Union's Net Zero Industry Act, launched in March 2023, sets a CO2 injection target of 50 Mt for 2030, incentivizing CCS technology adoption.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings to stay ahead of the curve

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Obtain detailed market insights across major regions and segments.

Obtain detailed market insights across major regions and segments. Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Explore the market presence of key players. Future Trends: Discover pivotal trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

Discover pivotal trends and drivers shaping the market's future. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to identify new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope 1.2. Market Definition 1.3. Information Procurement 1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

Chapter 2. Executive Summary 2.1. Market Snapshot 2.2. Segmental Outlook 2.3. Competitive Outlook

Chapter 3. Carbon Capture and Storage Market: Market Variables, Trends, & Scope 3.1. Market Outlook 3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis 3.3. Technology Overview 3.4. Regulatory Framework 3.5. Market Dynamics 3.6. Industry Analysis - Porter's 3.7. PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4. Carbon Capture and Storage Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis 4.1. Technology Movement Analysis 4.2. Capture Technology 4.3. Industrial Process 4.4. Pre-combustion 4.5. Oxy-Combustion

Chapter 5. Carbon Capture and Storage Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis 5.1. Application Movement Analysis 5.2. Power Generation 5.3. Oil & Gas 5.4. Metal Production 5.5. Cement 5.6. Others

Chapter 6. Carbon Capture and Storage Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis 6.1. Regional Analysis 6.2. North America 6.3. Europe 6.4. Asia Pacific 6.5. Central & South America 6.6. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape 7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis 7.2. Kraljic Matrix 7.3. Company Categorization 7.4. Heat Map Analysis 7.5. Company Profiles/Listing



The major companies featured in this Carbon Capture and Storage market report include:

Shell PLC

Aker Solutions

Equinor ASA

Dakota Gasification Company

Linde plc

Siemens Energy

Fluor Corporation

Sulzer Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (MHI)

Japan CCS Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pdhuqf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment