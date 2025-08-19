Decentralized Energy Storage Market Report and Vendor Analysis Reveals Key Players in Energy Storage Evolution

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decentralized Energy Storage Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The decentralized energy storage market is forecasted to grow by USD 25.10 billion from 2024 to 2029, accelerating at a robust CAGR of 16.4%.

This comprehensive report delivers an in-depth analysis of market size, forecast, growth drivers, trends, and challenges, along with an evaluation of key market vendors.

This report provides an up-to-date analysis of the industry's current scenario, including influential trends and driving forces such as the rise in renewable energy adoption, significant government policies and incentives, and the proliferation of electric vehicles.

Advanced battery technologies are identified as critical drivers of the decentralized energy storage market growth, alongside the rising adoption of microgrids and the emergence of energy storage as a service, both of which are anticipated to generate substantial market demand.

The study includes detailed market-size data, segmentation with regional analysis, and a vendor landscape, enhancing the understanding of the sector's dynamics.

The decentralized energy storage market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Battery energy storage

Thermal energy storage

Others

By End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Type

Renewable-based systems

Non-renewable based systems

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report covers the following areas:

Decentralized Energy Storage Market sizing

Decentralized Energy Storage Market forecast

Decentralized Energy Storage Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis section is included to assist clients in enhancing their market position. Detailed evaluations of several leading vendors such as ABB Ltd., BYD Energy Storage, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Eaton Corp. plc, EnerSys, Enphase Energy Inc., Fluence Energy LLC, General Electric Co., and others, help shape competitive strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary Market overview

2 Market Analysis Price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation Factors of disruption Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2024 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size Global Decentralized Energy Storage Market 2019 - 2023 Technology segment analysis 2019 - 2023 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

6 Qualitative Analysis Impact Analysis of U.S. Tariffs on Global Market

7 Five Forces Analysis

8 Market Segmentation by Technology

Comparison by Technology Battery energy storage Thermal energy storage Others

9 Market Segmentation by End-user

Comparison by End-user Residential Commercial Industrial

10 Market Segmentation by Type

Comparison by Type Renewable-based systems Non-renewable based systems

11 Customer Landscape Customer landscape overview

12 Geographic Landscape

13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints Market drivers Market challenges Impact of drivers and challenges Market opportunities/restraints

14 Competitive Landscape Overview Competitive Landscape Landscape disruption Industry risks

15 Competitive Analysis Companies profiled Company ranking index Market positioning of companies



Companies Profiled:

ABB Ltd.

BYD Energy Storage

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

Eaton Corp. plc

EnerSys

Enphase Energy Inc.

Exide Industries Ltd.

Fluence Energy LLC

General Electric Co.

Johnson Controls International Plc

LG Chem Ltd.

Nextera Energy Inc.

Saft Groupe SAS

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Sonnen GmbH

Tesla Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ouciv3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.