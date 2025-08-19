Decentralized Energy Storage Market Report and Vendor Analysis Reveals Key Players in Energy Storage Evolution

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decentralized Energy Storage Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The decentralized energy storage market is forecasted to grow by USD 25.10 billion from 2024 to 2029, accelerating at a robust CAGR of 16.4%.
This comprehensive report delivers an in-depth analysis of market size, forecast, growth drivers, trends, and challenges, along with an evaluation of key market vendors.
This report provides an up-to-date analysis of the industry's current scenario, including influential trends and driving forces such as the rise in renewable energy adoption, significant government policies and incentives, and the proliferation of electric vehicles.
Advanced battery technologies are identified as critical drivers of the decentralized energy storage market growth, alongside the rising adoption of microgrids and the emergence of energy storage as a service, both of which are anticipated to generate substantial market demand.
The study includes detailed market-size data, segmentation with regional analysis, and a vendor landscape, enhancing the understanding of the sector's dynamics.
The decentralized energy storage market is segmented as follows:
By Technology
- Battery energy storage
- Thermal energy storage
- Others
By End-user
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
By Type
- Renewable-based systems
- Non-renewable based systems
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The report covers the following areas:
- Decentralized Energy Storage Market sizing
- Decentralized Energy Storage Market forecast
- Decentralized Energy Storage Market industry analysis
A robust vendor analysis section is included to assist clients in enhancing their market position. Detailed evaluations of several leading vendors such as ABB Ltd., BYD Energy Storage, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Eaton Corp. plc, EnerSys, Enphase Energy Inc., Fluence Energy LLC, General Electric Co., and others, help shape competitive strategies.
Key Topics Covered:
- 1 Executive Summary
- Market overview
- 2 Market Analysis
- Price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- Factors of disruption
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- 3 Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- 4 Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2024
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
- 5 Historic Market Size
- Global Decentralized Energy Storage Market 2019 - 2023
- Technology segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- 6 Qualitative Analysis
- Impact Analysis of U.S. Tariffs on Global Market
- 7 Five Forces Analysis
- 8 Market Segmentation by Technology
- Comparison by Technology
- Battery energy storage
- Thermal energy storage
- Others
- 9 Market Segmentation by End-user
- Comparison by End-user
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- 10 Market Segmentation by Type
- Comparison by Type
- Renewable-based systems
- Non-renewable based systems
- 11 Customer Landscape
- Customer landscape overview
- 12 Geographic Landscape
- 13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market opportunities/restraints
- 14 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
- 15 Competitive Analysis
- Companies profiled
- Company ranking index
- Market positioning of companies
Companies Profiled:
- ABB Ltd.
- BYD Energy Storage
- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.
- Eaton Corp. plc
- EnerSys
- Enphase Energy Inc.
- Exide Industries Ltd.
- Fluence Energy LLC
- General Electric Co.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Nextera Energy Inc.
- Saft Groupe SAS
- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Sonnen GmbH
- Tesla Inc.
