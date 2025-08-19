Wellness Tourism Market Set to Soar: From $1.00 Trillion in 2024 to $1.68 Trillion by 2033

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wellness Tourism Market Report by Travelers Type, Service Type, Location, and Region 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wellness tourism market is poised for significant growth, with an expected increase from USD 1.00 trillion in 2024 to USD 1.68 trillion by 2033, showing a CAGR of 5.61% between 2025 and 2033.

This growth is driven by rising health consciousness, the integration of wellness amenities by hotels and resorts, and rapid urbanization. Wellness tourism, characterized by travel aimed at enhancing well-being through various health-promoting activities, is becoming an integral part of the global travel industry.

Several factors are fueling this market expansion. The increasing demand for wellness-focused travel experiences, as more people recognize the importance of holistic health, is a major driver. The prevalence of stress-related disorders and desire to escape urban pressures are increasing interest in destinations offering relaxation and mindfulness. Hotels and resorts are also adopting wellness practices, from spas and yoga studios to healthy dining, bolstering market growth.

Technological advancements further facilitate market growth by simplifying the discovery and booking of wellness trips. Personalized wellness experiences cater to diverse preferences, boosting demand. The alignment of wellness tourism with eco-tourism attracts environmentally conscious travelers, enhancing the market's appeal.

Wellness Tourism Market Trends/Drivers:

Rising Health Awareness Among the Masses: The growing recognition of the relationship between well-being and quality of life drives the wellness tourism market. Stress and sedentary lifestyles prompt individuals to seek travel experiences that boost their physical and mental health. Spa retreats, fitness programs, and mindfulness workshops transform vacations into health investments.

Increasing Urban Stress Escapism: The urban environment's relentless demands make the desire for a break a significant market driver. Travelers favor destinations offering serene, rejuvenating settings, allowing them to disconnect digitally and reconnect with nature.

Growing demand for wellness-focused hospitality: The hospitality industry's inclusion of wellness amenities, such as spas and fitness centers, is a transformative market influence. These features enrich travelers' overall experiences, reinforcing the appeal of wellness-focused accommodations.

Competitive Landscape: Key market players are incorporating digital wellness experiences and personalized concierge services, using AI and data analytics to enhance traveler customization. Eco-conscious innovations also shape the market, with sustainable retreats gaining popularity. The market is expected to see new entrants, product portfolio consolidation, and strategic collaborations among key players.

Key Players Include:

Accor S.A.

Four Seasons Hotels Limited

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

InterContinental Hotels Group plc

Marriott International Inc.

Radisson Hospitality Inc.

Rancho La Puerta Inc.

Red Carnation Hotels

Rosewood Hotel Group

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Key Questions Answered:

How big is the wellness tourism market?

What is the future outlook of the wellness tourism market?

What are the key factors driving the wellness tourism market?

Which region accounts for the largest wellness tourism market share?

Which are the leading companies in the global wellness tourism market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1.68 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Wellness Tourism Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Travelers Type

6.1 Primary

6.2 Secondary



7 Market Breakup by Service Type

7.1 Transport

7.2 Lodging

7.3 Food and Beverage

7.4 Shopping

7.5 Activities and Excursion

7.6 Others



8 Market Breakup by Location

8.1 Domestic

8.2 International



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



