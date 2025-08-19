Emerging Technologies Transforming Manufacturing | Key Players, Market Trends, and Regional Insights in Manufacturing Technology Growth

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Technologies in Manufacturing Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Technology, Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The emerging technologies in manufacturing market is experiencing significant growth as industries across the globe continue to embrace digital transformation. Valued at $179.50 million in 2023, the market is projected to reach $1.14 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.53% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

This rapid expansion is driven by the increasing demand for advanced solutions that enhance productivity, streamline operations, and enable the creation of innovative products. As manufacturers seek ways to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape, emerging technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) are expected to become essential tools in transforming manufacturing processes.



Technological advancements in areas such as 3D printing, robotics, and data analytics are at the forefront of this transformation. These technologies not only enable greater efficiency and precision in production but also allow for more flexible and sustainable manufacturing practices.

Additionally, as global supply chains become more complex, the need for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and improved quality control is expected to increase. The adoption of these emerging technologies is expected to create new opportunities for growth and innovation, thereby positioning the manufacturing sector to address future challenges and meet the demands of an increasingly interconnected and data-driven world.

Recent Developments in the Global Emerging Technologies in Manufacturing Market

In March 2025, Siemens established a global research and development center dedicated to AI and manufacturing technologies, focusing on battery production, highlighting its commitment to advancing smart manufacturing solutions to support the rapidly expanding electric vehicle and energy storage industries.

In February 2025, Rockwell Automation, in partnership with Cisco, launched a digital skills initiative to bridge the talent gap in advanced manufacturing, supporting the integration of automation and digital technologies.

In March 2025, Dassault Systemes collaborated with NTT e-MOI to support Vietnam's industrial growth through its 3DEXPERIENCE platform, enabling sectors such as aerospace, defense, and transportation to improve operational efficiency.

Demand - Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

Market Driver: Surging Demand for Smart Factories and Industry 4.0

Manufacturers worldwide are increasingly embracing smart factories and Industry 4.0 principles as they seek to modernize operations. These "factories of the future" leverage connected devices, data analytics, automation, and AI to improve efficiency and flexibility. In recent years, the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies has accelerated markedly; for instance, a regional survey observed an 80% jump in Industry 4.0 adoption since 2019, with companies turning to advanced tech to boost productivity and offset labor gaps.

Market Challenge: High Implementation and Maintenance Costs

Despite the promise of emerging technologies, many manufacturers are held back by the high costs of implementation and maintenance. Adopting smart factory systems, whether installing industrial IoT sensors network-wide or deploying fleets of robots, often requires a substantial upfront capital investment. Purchasing advanced equipment, upgrading IT infrastructure, and integrating new systems can strain budgets, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises. Even after initial deployment, ongoing costs for maintenance, software updates, and specialized tech support remain significant.

Market Opportunity: Growth of Digital Twins for Real-Time Simulation and Optimization

The rise of digital twin technology presents a significant opportunity in manufacturing. A digital twin is a virtual model of a physical asset or process that is continuously updated with real-time data from its physical counterpart. In a factory setting, digital twins can be created for individual machines, entire production lines, or even an end-to-end supply chain. This enables manufacturers to simulate and analyze operations in a risk-free virtual environment. For instance, a digital twin of a production line can run real-time simulations to test what-if scenarios, such as adjusting a machine's speed or re-routing process flow, and immediately show the impact on output, quality, and other metrics.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies profiled in the emerging technologies in manufacturing market have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and through an analysis of company coverage, product portfolio, application, and market penetration.

The emerging technologies in manufacturing market has been characterized by the presence of companies leading in automation, AI, IoT, and digital transformation, driving innovation across industries to enhance efficiency, productivity, and sustainability. This competitive landscape is marked by rapid technological innovation and strategic investments aimed at enhancing manufacturing productivity and operational efficiency.



Major players in the emerging technologies in manufacturing market include General Electric Company, Siemens, Honeywell International Inc., and FANUC.



Some other prominent emerging technologies in manufacturing market key players include:

ABB

Rockwell Automation

NVIDIA Corporation

Dassault Systemes

Autodesk Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Intel Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Schneider Electric

