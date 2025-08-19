Construction Chemicals Market Forecast Report 2025 | BASF SE and Sika AG Lead Innovation in Sustainable Construction Chemicals

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Chemicals Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Construction Chemicals Market is expected to grow from USD 82.548 billion in 2025 to USD 101.889 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 4.30%.



The Construction Chemicals Market Study delivers a comprehensive analysis of the global construction chemicals market, providing industry experts with critical insights into market trends, technological advancements, and competitive strategies shaping this essential sector.

This study explores key market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities, with detailed segmentation by type, end-user, and geography. Designed to support strategic decision-making, the Construction Chemicals Market Study equips stakeholders with data-driven forecasts, regulatory insights, and competitive intelligence to navigate the evolving landscape of construction chemical solutions.





Competitive Environment and Analysis



In the competitive intelligence section of the Construction Chemicals Market Study, key players are highlighted for their strategic initiatives to strengthen market presence.

has recently launched a new range of eco-friendly concrete admixtures with enhanced durability properties, targeting sustainable construction projects in commercial buildings. This development reinforces BASF's leadership in innovative chemical solutions. Similarly, Sika AG has expanded its portfolio through a strategic acquisition of a leading waterproofing technology firm, enhancing its offerings for residential and industrial applications in the Asia Pacific region. The study also includes market share analysis, mergers, acquisitions, and a vendor matrix categorizing players into leader, follower, challenger, and niche quadrants, providing a holistic view of the competitive landscape.

The Construction Chemicals Market Study is an essential resource for industry experts seeking to understand the complexities of the construction chemicals market. By offering detailed segmentation, technological outlooks, and competitive intelligence, this study provides a robust framework for identifying opportunities and formulating effective strategies.

With leading players like BASF SE and Sika AG driving innovation in sustainable and high-performance chemical solutions, the Construction Chemicals Market Study empowers stakeholders to stay competitive in this dynamic and rapidly growing industry.



Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others): Dow Inc. RPM International Saint-Gobain Arkema Ashland 3M Pidilite Industries BASF SE Mapei S.p.A. Sika



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $82.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $101.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation



3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations



4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK



5. CONSTRUCTION CHEMICALS MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Concrete Admixtures

5.3. Waterproofing and Roofing

5.4. Repair

5.5. Flooring

5.6. Sealants and Adhesives

5.7. Others



6. CONSTRUCTION CHEMICALS MARKET BY END-USER

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Residential Buildings

6.3. Industrial Buildings

6.4. Commercial Buildings



7. CONSTRUCTION CHEMICALS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. United States

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. South America

7.3.1. Brazil

7.3.2. Argentina

7.3.3. Others

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. United Kingdom

7.4.2. Germany

7.4.3. France

7.4.4. Spain

7.4.5. Others

7.5. Middle East & Africa

7.5.1. Saudi Arabia

7.5.2. Israel

7.5.3. UAE

7.5.4. Others

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. Japan

7.6.2. China

7.6.3. India

7.6.4. South Korea

7.6.5. Indonesia

7.6.6. Thailand

7.6.7. Others



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Market Share Analysis

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Competitive Dashboard



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Dow Inc.

9.2. RPM International

9.3. Saint-Gobain

9.4. Arkema

9.5. Ashland

9.6. 3M

9.7. Pidilite Industries

9.8. BASF SE

9.9. Mapei S.p.A.

9.10. Sika



