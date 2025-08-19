Edible Insects Represent a $3.72 Billion Market Opportunity by 2030 | Strategic Investments Propel Edible Insects in the Growing Alternative Protein Sector

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edible Insects Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The edible insect market is projected to expand significantly, increasing from USD 1.252 billion in 2025 to USD 3.715 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.30%. This global surge is fueled by the demand for sustainable nutrition solutions to cater to a rapidly growing population. The market's growth is bolstered by the high nutritional benefits of edible insects, efficient feed conversion rates, and escalating investments in alternative proteins. These factors establish edible insects as a key player in alleviating the environmental pressures faced by traditional livestock and agricultural systems.

Market Drivers

The high food conversion efficiency of edible insects and the increasing investments in their development are primary drivers in this market. According to the FAO, crickets need significantly less feed than conventional livestock to produce equivalent proteins, which makes them an enticing alternative, particularly as global feed demands rise. Moreover, edible insects are a rich source of essential nutrients, enhancing their viability as a sustainable food source. In March 2022, Lotte Confectionery Co. of South Korea invested in Aspire Food Group in Canada through a venture capital fund, focusing on advancements in edible insect protein. These strategic collaborations highlight the growing interest in eco-friendly dietary options, further propelling market growth.

Market Segmentation

The edible insect market is categorized into human and animal feed applications, with the latter gaining momentum. The shift in consumer preferences and recognition of insects as a nutritious ingredient in pet food contribute to segment growth. Their sustainable, cost-effective, and nutritional profiles position edible insects as a superior feed alternative, primed for expansion alongside the growing pet owner population.

The edible insect market's upward trajectory is supported by the pursuit of sustainable food practices, nutritional efficacy, and resource efficiency. With mounting investments, favorable regulations, and expanding acceptance in both human and animal feed, the market is strategically positioned for growth, presenting viable solutions to global food security and environmental challenges.

