UK Construction Industry Outlook to 2029: Sector Trends, Risks, and Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in the UK is forecast to grow in real terms by 1.6% in 2025, supported by increasing construction orders and rising investments in data center and renewable energy projects. Which is further supported by increased government investments in construction, such as infrastructure, energy, healthcare and residential housing, which was announced during the recent spending review.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the total value of construction output rose by 0.9% year-on-year (YoY) in the first three months of 2025, while the total value of new construction orders awarded at current prices grew by 15.8% YoY during the same period. The UK government has launched a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) action plan in January 2025, for the development of data center projects worth GBP13.2 billion ($17 billion).

Three large companies have confirmed their data center investments in the UK, as of January 2025, as part of the AI action plan. However, the UK construction industry is expected to be affected by subdued growth in the residential construction sector, in the short term, owing to reduced housing construction orders and reduced investor confidence caused by the global uncertainty.

The construction industry, over the remainder of the forecast period, is expected to record an average annual growth rate 3.3% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in transport infrastructure, industrial, housing and energy sectors. In March 2025, the government has announced an allocation of GBP10 billion ($12.9 billion) towards road infrastructure improvements for the years 2025 and 2026, which also includes GBP4.8 billion ($6.2 billion) to the strategic road network for maintenance, GBP1.6 billion ($2.1 billion) for local road maintenance and another GBP1.3 billion ($1.7 billion) for road renewals



The Construction in the UK report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into the UK's construction industry, including:

The UK's construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the UK's construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in the UK. It provides:

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in the UK, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5lzwqe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.