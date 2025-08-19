Construction and Real Estate Industry Report 2025: Leaders Maintain Their Positions, but the Industry Remains Highly Fragmented

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Overview of the Construction and Real Estate Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The briefing examines how the construction and real estate industry is performing globally and in the largest countries in terms of construction and real estate output. The report also provides data for production, market size, imports, exports, industry costs, industry profitability and number of companies. The industry and market overview provide benchmarks against other countries in the region.

Key findings



North America and Europe to drive growth

The industry is projected to maintain growth over the period to 2029, benefiting from the easing of monetary policies and an improving housing market. However, Asia Pacific is forecast to face muted growth, largely due to ongoing real estate market problems in China. On the other hand, the outlook in North America and Western Europe is more positive, backed by recovering housing markets and investment in infrastructure.

Housing oversupply in China to constrain growth

China's construction industry is forecast to maintain growth over the period to 2029, although expansion, largely driven by infrastructure spending. Housing oversupply problem is forecast to prevail, however Investment in infrastructure and a stabilising real estate market in Tier 1 cities will support growth.

Growing trade uncertainty to put more pressure on costs

Growing economic and trade uncertainty is set to put more pressure on the construction and real estate sector. Although tariffs do not impact the construction industry directly, companies will feel price pressures coming from higher raw material prices, commodity price volatility and increases in logistics costs.

Investment in innovation to grow

Companies are forecast to invest in new construction methods, such as modular construction, IoT tools and virtual reality. Although new technologies will not solve all the problems, they are expected to help improve productivity and better shield against the rising cost pressures.

The Global Overview of the Construction and Real Estate Industry report offers a unique insight into key trends shaping the industry world-wide and in the largest markets. Aimed at strategists and planners, it draws on the vast information resources to give top line insight across manufacturing, B2B and services sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

Global overview

Global construction and real estate sector is recovering

US and China will shape the global construction sector over the forecast period

Cost pressures are forecast to persist, driven by tight labour markets

Industry manages to maintain profits stable due to high pricing power

Key trends driving the industry in 2025 and beyond

Key trends uncovered

Macroeconomic/industry trends

Leading companies

Leaders maintain their positions, but the industry remains highly fragmented

Number of companies continues to increase due to low entry barriers

Industry remains highly fragmented, with SMEs holding a dominant share

Country snapshots

US: Industry to enter a phase of steady, but more mature growth Industry to show slower revenue growth, due to maturing demand and macro challenges

China: Industry forecast to maintain revenue growth, despite ongoing challenges Housing oversupply persist, but urban renewal projects support growth

Germany: Industry forecast to maintain stable revenue growth Improving housing market and infrastructure spending to drive growth

India: Industry forecast to maintain rapid growth Rapid urbanisation and infrastructure improvements are the key drivers of growth

Japan: Industry forecast to recover after a weak performance over 2019-2024 Investment in infrastructure and manufacturing drive industry's recovery

France: Industry forecast to show slower, but steady growth Housing market recovery supports growth, but high deficit limits public spending

UK: Industry forecast to stabilise and show steady growth Robust residential construction sector to support the industry's growth

Italy: Industry's growth is forecast to stabilise after turbulence Recovering housing demand and infrastructure spending to support growth

Canada: Industry forecast to pick up growth Industry's growth forecast to recover, driven by an improving housing market

Australia: Industry forecast to maintain steady growth Robust housing market will support the industry's growth



