Bicycle Carbon Frames Market Outlook Report 2025-2030, with Key Player Profiles for Trek Bicycle, Merida, Scott Sports, Cannondale Bicycle, Canyon Bicycles, Bianchi, Cervelo Cycles, and Pinarello

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bicycle Carbon Frames Market by Bike Type (Electric Bikes, Gravel Bikes, Hybrid Bikes), Price Range (1000 To 2500 USD, 2500 To 5000 USD, Above 5000 USD), Sales Channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Bicycle Carbon Frames Market is in a pivotal phase, driven by material innovation, evolving manufacturing practices, and growing sustainability demands among both producers and end users. As carbon fiber frames become fundamental to a wide range of cycling disciplines, senior decision-makers face opportunities and challenges in technology, supply chains, and market positioning.

Market Snapshot: Carbon Frames Growth and Demand

The Bicycle Carbon Frames Market grew from USD 5.27 billion in 2024 to USD 5.64 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.88%, reaching USD 7.86 billion by 2030. Surging adoption spans recreational, commuting, and professional cycling segments, backed by advances in frame engineering and rising expectations for performance and durability among customers. Market momentum is supported by manufacturers refining their product lines and innovating in resin formulations to differentiate offerings and meet stringent usability criteria. Digital channels and wider accessibility have contributed to robust year-on-year growth.

Scope & Segmentation

Bike Types: Electric Bikes (Hub Motor, Mid Drive Motor), Gravel Bikes, Hybrid Bikes, Mountain Bikes (Cross Country, Downhill, Enduro, Trail), Road Bikes

Electric Bikes (Hub Motor, Mid Drive Motor), Gravel Bikes, Hybrid Bikes, Mountain Bikes (Cross Country, Downhill, Enduro, Trail), Road Bikes Price Ranges: Below 1000 USD, 1000 to 2500 USD, 2500 to 5000 USD, Above 5000 USD

Below 1000 USD, 1000 to 2500 USD, 2500 to 5000 USD, Above 5000 USD Sales Channels: Direct To Consumer, Offline Retail, Online Retail

Direct To Consumer, Offline Retail, Online Retail Regions Covered: Americas (including United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (key countries include United Kingdom, Germany, France, and others), Asia-Pacific (notably China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and select Southeast Asian markets)

Americas (including United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (key countries include United Kingdom, Germany, France, and others), Asia-Pacific (notably China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and select Southeast Asian markets) Company Developments: Recent competitive moves from Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Specialized Bicycle Components, Merida Industry, and others

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Material advances and layup innovation are lowering entry barriers and enhancing frame accessibility, making carbon fiber an industry benchmark for tailored performance.

Adoption in electric, gravel, and hybrid bikes highlights carbon's value in supporting ride quality, weight optimization, and commuter preferences-relevant for both mass market and specialized buyers.

Direct-to-consumer platforms are reshaping distribution, giving manufacturers greater control over consumer education, brand positioning, and data collection.

Pioneering digital manufacturing and simulation tools are enabling companies to iterate designs efficiently, accelerate time to market, and personalize frames for specific use-cases.

Sustainability drives new investment in greener resin systems, end-of-life recovery programs, and bio-based composites reflecting mounting environmental considerations within product strategy.

Tariff Impact: Navigating Regulatory Headwinds

New United States tariffs on carbon fiber materials and prepreg imports (effective 2025) have added complexity to the procurement landscape. Producers respond with diversified sourcing, cost management initiatives, and enhanced material innovation to maintain both compliance and competitiveness. These actions include nearshoring supply, forming alliances with domestic vendors, and accelerating research into hybrid composites. Strategic agility in aligning value chains remains essential for managing input costs while sustaining brand trust in a more regulated environment.

Why This Report Matters

Enables strategic planning for R&D, procurement, and channel management by providing clarity on segment and regional opportunities.

Equips senior leaders to benchmark against key competitors and rapidly adjust strategies in response to regulatory or technological shifts.

The Bicycle Carbon Frames Market is defined by rapid technological evolution and dynamic commercial strategies. Companies that integrate innovation, supply chain resilience, and sustainability can harness new growth and strengthen their competitive advantage.

Companies Featured



The major companies profiled in this Bicycle Carbon Frames market report include:

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

Merida Industry Co., Ltd.

Scott Sports SA

Cannondale Bicycle Corporation

Canyon Bicycles GmbH

Bianchi S.p.A.

Cervelo Cycles, Inc.

Pinarello S.r.l.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Adoption of visible carbon weave finishes for aesthetic customization and brand differentiation

5.2. Integration of vibration dampening technologies in carbon frames for improved rider comfort

5.3. Development of sustainable bio-based carbon composites to minimize environmental footprint

5.4. Adoption of additive manufacturing and 3D printing methods for intricate carbon frame geometries

5.5. Strategic partnerships between bicycle brands and aerospace carbon specialists for enhanced durability

5.6. Integration of embedded sensors within carbon frames for real-time performance tracking and analytics

5.7. Modular carbon frame architectures enabling swift component swaps and long-term upgrade flexibility

5.8. Design of gravel-specific carbon frames optimized for off-road traction stability and endurance riding

5.9. Emergence of lightweight carbon frames tailored for performance-focused electric bicycles and e-gravel use



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Bicycle Carbon Frames Market, by Bike Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Electric Bikes

8.2.1. Hub Motor

8.2.2. Mid Drive Motor

8.3. Gravel Bikes

8.4. Hybrid Bikes

8.5. Mountain Bikes

8.5.1. Cross Country

8.5.2. Downhill

8.5.3. Enduro

8.5.4. Trail

8.6. Road Bikes



9. Bicycle Carbon Frames Market, by Price Range

9.1. Introduction

9.2. 1000 To 2500 USD

9.3. 2500 To 5000 USD

9.4. Above 5000 USD

9.5. Below 1000 USD



10. Bicycle Carbon Frames Market, by Sales Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Direct To Consumer

10.3. Offline Retail

10.4. Online Retail



11. Americas Bicycle Carbon Frames Market



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Bicycle Carbon Frames Market



13. Asia-Pacific Bicycle Carbon Frames Market



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

14.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

14.3. Competitive Analysis

14.3.1. Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd

14.3.2. Trek Bicycle Corporation

14.3.3. Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

14.3.4. Merida Industry Co., Ltd.

14.3.5. Scott Sports SA

14.3.6. Cannondale Bicycle Corporation

14.3.7. Canyon Bicycles GmbH

14.3.8. Bianchi S.p.A.

14.3.9. Cervelo Cycles, Inc.

14.3.10. Pinarello S.r.l.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e2qgxr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment