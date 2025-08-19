Appointment Scheduling Software Market Report and Company Analysis 2025-2029, with Bitrix, Calendly, Doodle, EngageBay, JRNI, JumpDEMAND, Picktime, Q-nomy, Setmore Appointments, and SimplyBook.me

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Appointment Scheduling Software Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The appointment scheduling software market is set for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase of USD 257.9 million from 2024 to 2029, at a CAGR of 9.4%. This comprehensive market analysis provides insights into market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor evaluations.

Current market dynamics are strongly influenced by the growing preference for digital solutions, escalating demand for streamlined operations, and increased reliance on mobile technology. The study integrates primary and secondary data sources, including industry insights, to present a detailed overview of market conditions.

The report identifies AI and ML integration as a key driver of market growth in the coming years. It also highlights the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and the emergence of SaaS-based applications, which are expected to generate substantial demand in the market.

Market Segmentation:

By End-user: Corporate, Healthcare, Education, Others

Corporate, Healthcare, Education, Others By Deployment: Cloud-based, On-premises, Hybrid

Cloud-based, On-premises, Hybrid By Platform: Web-based, Mobile-based, Integrated POS systems

Web-based, Mobile-based, Integrated POS systems By Geographical Landscape: North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa

Coverage Area:

Appointment Scheduling Software Market sizing

Appointment Scheduling Software Market forecast

Industry analysis

The vendor analysis section aims to assist clients in enhancing their market position. It includes detailed profiles of leading vendors such as Appointy Software Inc, Awebstar Technologies Pte Ltd., Bitrix Inc., and others. The report also sheds light on upcoming trends and challenges, guiding companies to strategize effectively and leverage growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Analysis 2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria 2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation 2.3 Factors of disruption 2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3. Market Landscape 3.1 Market ecosystem 3.2 Market characteristics 3.3 Value chain analysis

4. Market Sizing 4.1 Market definition 4.2 Market segment analysis 4.3 Market size 2024 4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5. Historic Market Size 5.1 Global Appointment Scheduling Software Market 2019 - 2023 5.2 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.3 Deployment segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.4 Platform segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.5 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.6 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

6. Qualitative Analysis 6.1 The AI impact on Global Appointment Scheduling Software Market

7. Five Forces Analysis 7.1 Five forces summary 7.2 Bargaining power of buyers 7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 7.4 Threat of new entrants 7.5 Threat of substitutes 7.6 Threat of rivalry 7.7 Market condition

8. Market Segmentation by End-user 8.1 Market segments 8.2 Comparison by End-user 8.3 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 8.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 8.5 Education - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 8.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 8.7 Market opportunity by End-user

9. Market Segmentation by Deployment 9.1 Market segments 9.2 Comparison by Deployment 9.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.6 Market opportunity by Deployment

10. Market Segmentation by Platform 10.1 Market segments 10.2 Comparison by Platform 10.3 Web-based - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.4 Mobile-based - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.5 Integrated POS systems - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.6 Market opportunity by Platform

11. Customer Landscape 11.1 Customer landscape overview

12. Geographic Landscape 12.1 Geographic segmentation 12.2 Geographic comparison 12.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.8 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.9 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.10 India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.13 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.14 UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.15 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.16 Russia - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.17 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.18 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

13. Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints 13.1 Market drivers 13.2 Market challenges 13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges 13.4 Market opportunities/restraints

14. Competitive Landscape 14.1 Overview 14.2 Competitive Landscape 14.3 Landscape disruption 14.4 Industry risks

15. Competitive Analysis 15.1 Companies profiled 15.2 Company ranking index 15.3 Market positioning of companies Awebstar Technologies Pte Ltd. Bitrix Inc. Block Inc. Calendly LLC DaySmart Software Deputechnologies Pty Ltd. Doodle AG EngageBay Inc. JRNI JumpDEMAND Inc. Picktime Q-nomy Inc. Queueme Technologies Pvt. Ltd Setmore Appointments SimplyBook.me Ltd.



