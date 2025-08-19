Online Gambling Market Report and Company Analysis 2025-2029, with Profiles of 1XBet, 888 Holdings, Bet365 Group, Betfred, BetOnline, Betsson, Churchill Downs, Entain, Flutter Entertainment, and more

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Gambling Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online gambling market is poised for substantial growth, with forecasts suggesting an increase of USD 208.6 billion between 2024 and 2029. This market is set to accelerate at a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis, highlighting key market dimensions, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, along with a thorough vendor analysis.

The report presents an overview of the market, emphasizing current trends, driving factors, and the broader market environment.

Key drivers include the increasing adoption of digital technologies, a rise in sponsorships, convenient payment options, and a surge in partnerships aimed at launching new games. Innovations such as live betting, VR, and AR experiences are identified as significant contributors to market growth.

Additionally, the increasing adoption of AI in online gambling, along with the integration of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in transactions, is expected to catalyze demand.

Market Segmentation:

By Device: Desktop, Mobile

Desktop, Mobile By Product: Lottery, Betting, Casino

Lottery, Betting, Casino By Component: Software, Services

Software, Services By Geographical Landscape: North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Areas Covered in the Report:

Online Gambling Market Sizing

Online Gambling Market Forecast

Online Gambling Market Industry Analysis

The report's vendor analysis aims to enhance client market positioning, featuring detailed evaluations of prominent vendors such as 1XBet, 888 Holdings Plc, Ballys Corp., Bet365 Group Ltd., Betfred Group, BetOnline, Betsson AB, Churchill Downs Inc., Entain Plc, Flutter Entertainment Plc, and others. The analysis also delves into emerging trends and challenges poised to impact market growth, thereby aiding strategic planning and the capitalization of upcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Analysis 2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria 2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation 2.3 Factors of disruption 2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape 3.1 Market ecosystem 3.2 Market characteristics 3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing 4.1 Market definition 4.2 Market segment analysis 4.3 Market size 2024 4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size 5.1 Global Online Gambling Market 2019 - 2023 5.2 Device segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.3 Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.4 Component segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.5 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.6 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

6 Qualitative Analysis

7 Five Forces Analysis 7.1 Five forces summary 7.2 Bargaining power of buyers 7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 7.4 Threat of new entrants 7.5 Threat of substitutes 7.6 Threat of rivalry 7.7 Market condition

8 Market Segmentation by Device 8.1 Market segments 8.2 Comparison by Device 8.3 Desktop - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 8.4 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 8.5 Market opportunity by Device

9 Market Segmentation by Product 9.1 Market segments 9.2 Comparison by Product 9.3 Lottery - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.4 Betting - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.5 Casino - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.6 Market opportunity by Product

10 Market Segmentation by Component 10.1 Market segments 10.2 Comparison by Component 10.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.5 Market opportunity by Component

11 Customer Landscape

12 Geographic Landscape 12.1 Geographic segmentation 12.2 Geographic comparison 12.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.8 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.9 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.13 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.14 India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.15 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.16 France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.17 Italy - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.18 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints 13.1 Market drivers 13.2 Market challenges 13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges 13.4 Market opportunities/restraints

14 Competitive Landscape 14.1 Overview 14.2 Competitive Landscape 14.3 Landscape disruption 14.4 Industry risks

15 Competitive Analysis 15.1 Companies profiled 15.2 Company ranking index 15.3 Market positioning of companies



Companies Profiled:

1XBet

888 Holdings Plc

Ballys Corp.

Bet365 Group Ltd.

Betfred Group

BetOnline

Betsson AB

Cherry Spelgladje AB

Churchill Downs Inc.

Entain Plc

Flutter Entertainment Plc

Fortuna Entertainment Group AS

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

INTRALOT SA

Kindred Group Plc

MGM Resorts International

Rank Group PLC

Scientific Games LLC

Sportech Plc

Super Group SGHC Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5n105j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.