[Latest] Global Green Gas Market Size/Share Worth USD 2.81 Billion by 2034 at a 6.20% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Green Gas Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Biomethane, Biopropane, Hydrogen), By End User (Transportation, Power, Buildings), By Source (Industrial Waste, Agricultural Waste, Sewage Sludge, Energy Crops, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Green Gas Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.54 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.83 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2.81 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.20% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Green Gas Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=68322

Green Gas Market Overview

The market for green gases is booming as companies and governments across the globe look for ways to hit climate goals and cut carbon emissions. Biomethane and green hydrogen, also known as green gas, are becoming increasingly important in the global energy transition, providing sustainable alternatives to fossil fuels in a range of end-use sectors.

Biomethane is a low-carbon fuel increasingly gaining traction within transportation, most notably among heavy-duty vehicles, with major automotive manufacturers like Scania and Volvo investing in biomethane-powered trucks to lower CO₂ emissions. Utilities are also embracing green gas, incorporating green hydrogen into natural gas networks to decarbonize power generation.

For instance, recently, the Germany through its “H2-ready” gas turbine initiative, allowed gradual conversion from traditional natural gas to hydrogen. The residential space is also embracing biomethane, and many energy giants, such as British Gas and ENGIE, have started to push cleaner biomethane-based heating solutions over traditional gas boiler models.

This broad-based need across sectors is generating billions in green gas infrastructure and production capacity investment, making the market well-positioned for strategic growth during the forecast period.

The higher availability of suitable feedstock is a perennial, longer-term issue for the availability of feedstock for the green gas market in general and specifically biomethane production, for which feedstock is predominantly comprised of organic wastes including municipal solid waste, animal manures, sewage sludge, and food waste.

Waste collection and segregation are carried out differently in various parts of the world, with sustainable agricultural waste management systems in Europe compared to major developing nations, where the scaling of waste collection infrastructure is a persistent problem.

Likewise, the production of green hydrogen relies on renewable electricity from solar and wind resources, which are not available all the time and not everywhere, creating supply limitations. In addition, liquefied biomethane and hydrogen prevent several logistical problems, requiring specialized infrastructure that further raises costs and makes transport difficult.

Request a Customized Copy of the Green Gas Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=68322

In regions with underdeveloped access to feedstock availability and transportation networks, supply chain constraints considerably impede market growth.

However, in the face of these challenges, the growth of green hydrogen initiatives and the establishment of a hydrogen economy offer significant potential to the green gas industry. Germany, Japan, Australia, and many others are all actively investing in green hydrogen with plans to build world-leading electrolysis plants and hydrogen transport infrastructure.

There is the Hydrogen Energy Supply Chain (HESC) project in Australia, one of the examples of an initiative with similar aspirations to create a hydrogen supply network tailored to connect hydrogen producers as well as importers with the market. Shell and BP are also investing in green hydrogen with the use of electrolysis technology on a larger scale.

In addition, hydrogen-powered transportation and fuel cell applications are proving their worth, and developments in hydrogen storage and distribution should hold up this market growth potential. The European Union (EU) is instrumental in this growth, providing billions in funding through instruments such as Horizon Europe and the European Green Deal to develop biogas, biomethane, and hydrogen infrastructure.

The likes of Air Liquide and ENGIE are seizing these opportunities to implement large-scale biomethane and hydrogen projects with long-term contracts to always provide sufficient volumes of green gas to cover demand.

Based on end-users, the global green gas market is segmented by transportation, power, buildings, and others. The power segment has the maximum market share in the Global Green Gas Market, as low-carbon energy demand, grid decarbonization, and supportive policy incentives for renewable gas integration support its growth.

It has resulted in an upsurge of biomethane and hydrogen-based power generation projects as the world emphasizes moving away from carbon-intensive electricity generation. Countries are switching from coal and natural gas to renewable gases to meet their net-zero goals.

The Green Gas system market is segmented across Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The industry investments and the strong policy support and infrastructure make Europe the global leader in green gas markets.

The area has an advanced waste management system that provides a stable stream of organic feedstock for biomethane production. In the countries with effective support for the biomethane market, such as Sweden and Denmark, the biomethane share in total gas consumption is now high, while its application in the transportation sector, heating, and power generation has also grown rapidly.

Europe is the strongest market due to its fastidious legal establishment, ready market infrastructure, and strong industry collaboration. The world is rushing to develop sustainable energy sources, and Europe will follow suit by leading the green gas market as technology and systems around biomethane and hydrogen continue to advance.

With investments in green gas infrastructure on the rise and process innovation still driving down production costs, the world is on the path to a low carbon future.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.83 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 2.81 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 1.54 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.20% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Type, End User, Source and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Green Gas report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2024 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2025

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Green Gas report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Green Gas Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/green-gas-market/

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Green Gas market. The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth scenario of the market. Segment-wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Green Gas industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after-market service providers, market giants, and niche players. These are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses, and value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key player profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends, and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Green Gas market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Green Gas market forward?

What are the Green Gas Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Green Gas Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Green Gas market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Green Gas Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/green-gas-market/

Green Gas Market Regional Analysis

Europe holds the largest market share for the green gas, driven by regulatory support, mature infrastructure, and high decarbonization targets. The EU has been a leader in taking up renewable energy, propelled by policies that demand higher shares of renewable gases, like biomethane and green hydrogen.

Germany, the Netherlands, France, and the UK are examples of countries that have developed national biomethane injection standards that enable biomethane to be fed into the existing natural gas infrastructure. One of the major reasons that pulls Europe to the top of this ladder is heavy funding and incentive schemes to encourage green gas projects.

The EU, through Horizon Europe and the European Green Deal, is providing substantial funding that will drive investments in biogas, biomethane, and hydrogen infrastructure over the next ten years. Industry leaders, including Air Liquide, ENGIE, and Gasunie, have initiated large-scale biomethane and hydrogen projects to satisfy increasing demand.

Furthermore, Europe has a highly developed waste management system that guarantees a constant availability of organic waste for biomethane production. With a higher and higher proportion of biomethane in their energy supply, countries like Sweden and Denmark have also done a remarkable job adopting biomethane for transport, heating, and power generation.

Request a Customized Copy of the Green Gas Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/green-gas-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Green Gas Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Biomethane, Biopropane, Hydrogen), By End User (Transportation, Power, Buildings), By Source (Industrial Waste, Agricultural Waste, Sewage Sludge, Energy Crops, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/green-gas-market/

List of the prominent players in the Green Gas Market:

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

ENGIE

Air Liquide

Linde PLC

Siemens Energy

Nel ASA

Plug Power Inc.

ITM Power PLC

Green Hydrogen Systems

PowerCell Sweden AB

Reliance Industries

Adani Green Energy

Adani Total Gas

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Adani Enterprises

NTPC

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

GAIL

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL)

Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Green Gas Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/green-gas-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

US e-Fuels Market: US e-Fuels Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (e-Methane, e-Kerosene, e-Methanol, e-Diesel, e-Ammonia, e-Gasoline), By State (Gaseous, Liquid), By Application (Non-fuel, Fuel), By End-use (Transportation, Power Generation, Chemicals, Grid-injection), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market: Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market Size, Trends and Insights By Power (Below 5 MW, 5-10 MW, 10-20 MW, Above 20 MW), By Fuel Type (Natural Gas, Diesel, Liquid Propane Gas (LPG), Aviation Jet Fuel), By Application (Mechanical Drive, Electric Power Generation), By Compressor Type (Axial, Centrifugal), By End-Use (Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Manufacturing, Mining and Construction), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Europe Biofuel Market: Europe Biofuel Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Biodiesel, Ethanol, Other Types), By Feedstock (Coarse Grain, Sugar Crop, Vegetable Oil, Other Feedstocks), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

US Energy Transition Market: US Energy Transition Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Renewable Energy, Electrification, Energy Efficiency), By Sector (Power & Utility, Transportation), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

PV Inverter Market: PV Inverter Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (String PV Inverter, Central PV Inverter, Micro PV Inverter), By End-use (Commercial & Industrial, Utilities, Residential), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market: Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Turbojet, Turbofan, Turboprop, Turboshaft), By Design Type (Heavy-duty Gas Turbines, Aero Derivative Gas Turbines), By H2 Fuel Composition (Up to 20%, 20% to 60%, 60% to 100%), By Application (Steel Mills, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Power Generation, Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Green Phase Transformer Market: Green Phase Transformer Market Size, Trends and Insights By Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage), By Application (Renewable Energy Integration, Energy Transmission & Distribution, Industrial & Commercial Use, Residential), By Phase (Three Phase, Single Phase), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

The Green Gas Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Biomethane

Biopropane

Hydrogen

By End User

Transportation

Power

Buildings

By Source

Industrial Waste

Agricultural Waste

Sewage Sludge

Energy Crops

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Green Gas Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/green-gas-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Green Gas Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Green Gas Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Green Gas Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Green Gas Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Green Gas Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Green Gas Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Green Gas Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Green Gas Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Green Gas Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Green Gas Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Green Gas Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Green Gas Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/green-gas-market/

Reasons to Purchase Green Gas Market Report

Green Gas Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Green Gas Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Green Gas Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Green Gas Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Green Gas market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Green Gas Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/green-gas-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Green Gas market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Green Gas market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Green Gas market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Green Gas industry.

Managers in the Green Gas sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Green Gas market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Green Gas products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Green Gas Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/green-gas-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 737-734-2707

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://businessresearchindustry.com

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/

Buy this Premium Green Gas Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/green-gas-market/