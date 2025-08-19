Sports & Recreation Industry Almanac 2026: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports & Recreation Industry Almanac 2026: Sports & Recreation Industry Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Sports & Recreation Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.
Key Features:
- Business trends analysis
- In-depth industry overview
- Technology trends analysis
- Forecasts
- Spending, investment, and consumption discussions
- In-depth industry statistics and metrics
- Industry employment numbers
Additional Key Features Include:
Industry Glossary
Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations
Profiles of industry-leading companies
- U.S. and Global Firms
- Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries
- Executive Contacts
- Revenues
- For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries
- Statistical Tables
Key Questions Answered Include:
- How is the industry evolving?
- How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?
- How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?
- What is the size of the market now and in the future?
- What are the financial results of the leading companies?
- What are the names and titles of top executives?
- What are the top companies and what are their revenues?
This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis - everything you need to know about the Sports & Recreation Industry.
Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Sports & Recreation Industry
- Major Trends Affecting the Sports & Recreation Industry
- Introduction to the Sports & Recreation Industry
- NFL (National Football League): The Biggest Money in U.S. Sports
- Broadcasting Fees, Digital Access and Investment Savvy Boost MLB (Major League Baseball)
- NBA (National Basketball Association) Goes Global/WNBA Surges in Popularity
- NHL (National Hockey League) Covers the U.S. & Canada
- Television Rights/Streaming Contracts Bring in Lucrative Revenues for Major Sports Leagues
- Soccer (Football) Leagues Around the World Reap Significant Revenues and Sponsorships
- New Sports Stadiums Launched in the U.S./Stadium Sponsorships Offset Costs
- NCAA College Sports Are Immense Revenue Generators, Thanks to Broadcast Rights
- Student Athletes Eligible for Endorsement Fees/ Fight for Compensation and Benefits
- Golf Is a Major Sports Sector/PGA (Professional Golf Association) LIV Merger Delayed
- Tennis Is a Massive Global Sport for Professionals and Amateurs Alike
- Fantasy Sports Post Growth, with 63 Million Players
- eSports: Electronic Games Become Spectator Sports
- Sports Betting Gains Traction with Online Betting
- Sports Equipment Manufacturers Offer the Latest High-Tech Advantages
- Wearable Sensors Track Exercise Data/Apparel and Shoe Manufacturers Adopt Technologies
- Sports Agents Are Indispensable/Sports Marketing Booms in China
- Sports Licensing Heats Up
- Video Game Console History/New Technologies and Features Boost Console Sales
- Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality and 3-D Games Create Opportunities in the Tech Industry/Immersion Games to Grow
- Aging Baby Boomers Will Cause Significant Changes in the Leisure Sector, Including Sports and Activity-Based Travel
- Athletic Footwear Sales Boom, Drawing Big Names from Athletes to Designers
- The Vast Majority of Shoes Sold in the U.S. Are Made Elsewhere
- 3-D Printing and Robotics Revolutionize Manufacture of Shoes and Fabrics
- Exercise Apparel Sales Rise/Athleisure Clothing Sales Remain Strong
- Sports Equipment and Social Media Converge
- The Future of the Sports Industry Will Be Shaped by Technologies and Demographics
In-Depth Tables for the Following Sports & Recreation Industry Statistics
- Sports & Recreation Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- Global Sports Industry Revenues, 2022-2024
- Selected U.S. Sports Industry Revenues: 2016-2022
- Sports Industry, Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2017-2022
- U.S. Spectator Sports, Performing Arts & Related Industries, Breakdown of Expenses: 2020-2022
- Estimated Monthly Sporting Goods Stores Retail Sales, U.S.: 1992-April 2025
- Overview of the Media Contracts of the Four Big Sports Leagues
- Sports Industry Employment by Business Type, U.S.: 2020-2024
Companies Featured
- Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc
- adidas AG
- AFC Ajax NV
- Altice USA Inc
- Amer Sports Inc
- ANTA Sports Products Limited
- Aramark Corporation
- ASICS Corp
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation
- Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA
- Brunswick Corp
- Canlan Ice Sports Corp
- Celtic PLC
- Churchill Downs Incorporated
- Columbia Sportswear Company
- Comcast Corporation
- Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimiento SA
- Delta Apparel Inc
- Dicks Sporting Goods Inc
- DraftKings Inc
- Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
- Fenerbahce Spor Kulubu
- Flutter Entertainment plc
- Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd
- Grupo Sports World SAB de CV
- Johnson Outdoors Inc
- Juventus Football Club SpA
- Li Ning Company Limited
- Life Time Group Holdings Inc
- Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp
- lululemon athletica inc
- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp
- Manchester United plc
- Marine Products Corporation
- MarineMax Inc
- Nike Inc
- Olympique Lyonnais (Eagle Football Group SA)
- Paramount Global
- Peloton Interactive Inc
- Penn Entertainment Inc
- Planet Fitness Inc
- PUMA SE
- Rogers Communications Inc
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc
- TKO Group Holdings Inc
- Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp
- Under Armour Inc
- Vail Resorts Inc
- VF Corporation
- Walt Disney Company (The)
- Xtep International Holdings Limited
For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o6z7le
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.