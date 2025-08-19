Sports & Recreation Industry Almanac 2026: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports & Recreation Industry Almanac 2026: Sports & Recreation Industry Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Sports & Recreation Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.

Key Features:

Business trends analysis

In-depth industry overview

Technology trends analysis

Forecasts

Spending, investment, and consumption discussions

In-depth industry statistics and metrics

Industry employment numbers

Additional Key Features Include:

Industry Glossary

Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations

Profiles of industry-leading companies

U.S. and Global Firms

Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries

Executive Contacts

Revenues

For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries

Statistical Tables

Key Questions Answered Include:

How is the industry evolving?

How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?

What is the size of the market now and in the future?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives?

What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis - everything you need to know about the Sports & Recreation Industry.

Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Sports & Recreation Industry

Major Trends Affecting the Sports & Recreation Industry

Introduction to the Sports & Recreation Industry

NFL (National Football League): The Biggest Money in U.S. Sports

Broadcasting Fees, Digital Access and Investment Savvy Boost MLB (Major League Baseball)

NBA (National Basketball Association) Goes Global/WNBA Surges in Popularity

NHL (National Hockey League) Covers the U.S. & Canada

Television Rights/Streaming Contracts Bring in Lucrative Revenues for Major Sports Leagues

Soccer (Football) Leagues Around the World Reap Significant Revenues and Sponsorships

New Sports Stadiums Launched in the U.S./Stadium Sponsorships Offset Costs

NCAA College Sports Are Immense Revenue Generators, Thanks to Broadcast Rights

Student Athletes Eligible for Endorsement Fees/ Fight for Compensation and Benefits

Golf Is a Major Sports Sector/PGA (Professional Golf Association) LIV Merger Delayed

Tennis Is a Massive Global Sport for Professionals and Amateurs Alike

Fantasy Sports Post Growth, with 63 Million Players

eSports: Electronic Games Become Spectator Sports

Sports Betting Gains Traction with Online Betting

Sports Equipment Manufacturers Offer the Latest High-Tech Advantages

Wearable Sensors Track Exercise Data/Apparel and Shoe Manufacturers Adopt Technologies

Sports Agents Are Indispensable/Sports Marketing Booms in China

Sports Licensing Heats Up

Video Game Console History/New Technologies and Features Boost Console Sales

Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality and 3-D Games Create Opportunities in the Tech Industry/Immersion Games to Grow

Aging Baby Boomers Will Cause Significant Changes in the Leisure Sector, Including Sports and Activity-Based Travel

Athletic Footwear Sales Boom, Drawing Big Names from Athletes to Designers

The Vast Majority of Shoes Sold in the U.S. Are Made Elsewhere

3-D Printing and Robotics Revolutionize Manufacture of Shoes and Fabrics

Exercise Apparel Sales Rise/Athleisure Clothing Sales Remain Strong

Sports Equipment and Social Media Converge

The Future of the Sports Industry Will Be Shaped by Technologies and Demographics

In-Depth Tables for the Following Sports & Recreation Industry Statistics

Sports & Recreation Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

Global Sports Industry Revenues, 2022-2024

Selected U.S. Sports Industry Revenues: 2016-2022

Sports Industry, Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2017-2022

U.S. Spectator Sports, Performing Arts & Related Industries, Breakdown of Expenses: 2020-2022

Estimated Monthly Sporting Goods Stores Retail Sales, U.S.: 1992-April 2025

Overview of the Media Contracts of the Four Big Sports Leagues

Sports Industry Employment by Business Type, U.S.: 2020-2024

Companies Featured

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc

adidas AG

AFC Ajax NV

Altice USA Inc

Amer Sports Inc

ANTA Sports Products Limited

Aramark Corporation

ASICS Corp

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA

Brunswick Corp

Canlan Ice Sports Corp

Celtic PLC

Churchill Downs Incorporated

Columbia Sportswear Company

Comcast Corporation

Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimiento SA

Delta Apparel Inc

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc

DraftKings Inc

Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Fenerbahce Spor Kulubu

Flutter Entertainment plc

Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd

Grupo Sports World SAB de CV

Johnson Outdoors Inc

Juventus Football Club SpA

Li Ning Company Limited

Life Time Group Holdings Inc

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp

lululemon athletica inc

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp

Manchester United plc

Marine Products Corporation

MarineMax Inc

Nike Inc

Olympique Lyonnais (Eagle Football Group SA)

Paramount Global

Peloton Interactive Inc

Penn Entertainment Inc

Planet Fitness Inc

PUMA SE

Rogers Communications Inc

Sirius XM Holdings Inc

TKO Group Holdings Inc

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp

Under Armour Inc

Vail Resorts Inc

VF Corporation

Walt Disney Company (The)

Xtep International Holdings Limited

