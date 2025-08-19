Active Protection System (APS) Market Outlook 2025-2029 | Next-Gen Combat and Anti-Tank Systems Drive APS Industry Growth

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Protection System (APS) Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The active protection system (APS) market is anticipated to expand by USD 3.13 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a significant CAGR of 10.7% during this period. This comprehensive report on the APS market offers a detailed analysis, covering market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a thorough vendor analysis involving approximately 25 significant vendors.

Currently, the APS market is bolstered by the enhancement of advanced combat systems, innovations in tactical radar technologies for APS, and the rapid development of anti-tank missiles.

Key drivers fuelling market growth include the deployment of next-generation countermeasures and electronic warfare advancements. The rise of missile-based hard kill systems and RPG shield initiatives are also pushing demand.

Market Segmentation

By Type:

Soft-kill

Hard-kill

By Platform:

Land-based

Marine

Airborne

By Solution:

Hardware

Software

Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

Report Highlights:

APS Market sizing and forecasts

Industry analysis

The report's robust vendor analysis is curated to enhance clients' market positioning. It features a comprehensive review of leading APS vendors.

