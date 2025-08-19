Novaturas presented financial results for the first half of 2025

On April 19, 2025, at 9:00 AM, the CEO of AB “Novaturas,” Mr. Kristijonas Kaikaris, and the Interim Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Auksė Kriaučiūnaitė, presented the company’s consolidated financial results for the first half of 2025 to investors.

Link to webinar record: https://youtu.be/imNGJgVPvHw.

Performance of Novaturas Group for the 1st half-year of 2025 (EUR 000's):

Financial indicators H1 2025 H1 2024 H1 2023 Revenue 74,142 91,320 101,351 Gross profit 8,926 8,507 15,426 EBITDA (254) (1,565) 5,667 Net profit (loss) (791) (2,277) 4,582



About the company

The Novaturas Group is a tour operator offering the widest range of travel destinations from the Baltic States. It has been operating in the region for more than 25 years. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide. According to audited data, in 2024, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 201 mln. and served 239 thsnd. passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Auksė Kriaučiūnaitė

Interim Chief Financial Officer

+370 630 37367

