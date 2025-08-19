Novaturas presented financial results for the first half of 2025

On April 19, 2025, at 9:00 AM, the CEO of AB “Novaturas,” Mr. Kristijonas Kaikaris, and the Interim Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Auksė Kriaučiūnaitė, presented the company’s consolidated financial results for the first half of 2025 to investors.

Link to webinar record: https://youtu.be/imNGJgVPvHw.

Performance of Novaturas Group for the 1st half-year of 2025 (EUR 000's):  

Financial indicatorsH1 2025H1 2024H1 2023
Revenue74,14291,320  101,351
Gross profit8,9268,507  15,426
EBITDA(254)(1,565) 5,667
Net profit (loss)(791)(2,277) 4,582


About the company

The Novaturas Group is a tour operator offering the widest range of travel destinations from the Baltic States. It has been operating in the region for more than 25 years. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide. According to audited data, in 2024, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 201 mln. and served 239 thsnd. passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

 

For more information:
Auksė Kriaučiūnaitė
Interim Chief Financial Officer
+370 630 37367 

