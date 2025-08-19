Generative AI in the Music Industry 2025-2029: Key Trends in Applications for Automated Music Composition, Music Mastering & Editing, Personalized Music Recommendations, and Music Transcription & Analysis

The generative AI in music market offers key opportunities in democratizing music creation, personalized audio content, and advanced AI models

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Music Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The generative AI in music market is set to experience robust growth, with projections indicating an increase of USD 1.90 billion between 2024 and 2029 at an accelerating compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25%. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an examination of approximately 25 vendors.

Key market drivers include the democratization of music creation, reduced production barriers, a surge in demand for personalized and dynamic audio content, and continual advancements in AI models and computational infrastructure.

The emergence of hyper-realistic vocal synthesis and artist-AI collaborations are pivotal factors projected to drive market growth. Additionally, functional and adaptive music generation and deep integration into professional digital audio workstations (DAWs) are anticipated to contribute to significant demand increases.

The research methodology integrates both primary and secondary information with insights from key industry participants, providing a well-rounded market perspective.

Market Segmentation

By Component:

  • Software
  • Services

By Technology:

  • Transformers
  • Diffusion models
  • GANs

By Application:

  • Automated music composition
  • Music mastering and editing
  • Personalized music recommendations
  • Music transcription and analysis

By Geographical Landscape:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

The report addresses several core areas:

  • Market sizing and forecast for generative AI in music
  • Industry analysis

With a detailed vendor analysis, the report aids clients in improving market positions.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • Aiva Technologies
  • Amadeus Code Inc.
  • Amper Music
  • Apple Inc.
  • Beatoven.ai
  • Boomy
  • Endel
  • Google LLC
  • Loudly
  • OpenAI
  • Rightsify
  • Sony Group Corp.
  • SOUNDRAW
  • Suno.ai
  • Udio
  • Vochlea Music

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3muvi6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                AI Model
                            
                            
                                Artificial Intelligence 
                            
                            
                                Generative AI
                            
                            
                                Generative AI in Music
                            
                            
                                Music
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading