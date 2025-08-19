Generative AI Market Report 2025 | US$ 400 Billion in AI-Related Spending Anticipated by 2025

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI Market - 1st Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Generative AI Market is a strategy report analysing the latest developments and trends in the generative AI market. This strategic research report provides you with 90 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions

The report estimates that the generative AI market experienced triple-digit-growth rates in all three major segments spanning GenAI hardware, foundation models and development platforms in 2024. The market is driven by significant data centre investments by cloud service providers, and over US$ 400 billion in expected AI-related spending in 2025.

The market value for foundation models reached an estimated US$ 4.1 billion in 2024, while GenAI development platforms reached US$ 17 billion. Meanwhile, GPU-based hardware systems used for GenAI workloads generated revenues of US$ 132.3 billion in 2024.

The Generative AI market showed triple-digit growth in 2024

Generative AI (GenAI) has popularly been compared to major technological breakthroughs such as the printing press of the 15th century, the steam engine of the late 18th, electricity in the late 19th and the emergence of the Internet in the late 20th. The GenAI hype is not without merit, since its ability to creatively generate convincingly human-like content makes it a disruptive technology with the potential to influence nearly every industry. Even though traditional AI systems have been used commercially for many years, GenAI is a more novel practice that enables computer systems to produce original content - including text, images, video, audio and software code - rather than merely analysing existing data or making predictions.

Before 2023, the use of GenAI technology was practically non-existent. The nascent market was ignited by the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT, which was the first widely adopted commercial product to bring GenAI to mainstream attention. Significant investments can since be observed from a diverse range of enterprises, spanning both startups and established technology giants, all trying to capitalise on the substantial market potential. However, due to the vast computational resources required to train and run AI models, the market is primarily dominated by large technology conglomerates and companies that have managed to raise significant funding.

The report has identified 31 key foundation model providers spanning LLMs, vision, audio and multimodal models. While many LLMs started as unimodal models, nearly all successful LLMs now include multimodal capabilities.

Companies with multimodal LLMs or successful cross-modal offerings include US-based Anthropic, Google, Meta, OpenAI, Upstage and xAI; China-based AI.01, Alibaba, Baichuan, Baidu, ByteDance, DeepSeek, MiniMax, Moonshot AI, Stepfun, Tencent and Z.ai; France-based Mistral AI; Canada-based Cohere and Israel-based AI21 Labs. Specialised vision model developers include US-based Luma AI, Midjourney, Pika and Runway; UK-based Recraft and Stability AI; Japan-based Black Forest Labs; Canada-based Ideogram and Chinese Kuaishou. Key audio specialists include US-based Assembly AI and ElevenLabs.

The ecosystem is supported by a host of development platform providers offering streamlined environments and tools for building GenAI applications and models. In the US, these include established cloud service providers like Microsoft, Google and AWS, as well as diversified technology companies such as IBM and Oracle. The landscape also includes hardware providers like Nvidia and SambaNova Systems, data platform specialists such as Databricks and Snowflake, model training and dataset platforms like Scale AI, the open-source model library from Hugging Face and other key players including C3.ai, Dataiku, Weights & Biases, Cloudera, Together AI, Domino and H2O.ai. Several European and Asian providers also contribute to the landscape, including Netherlands-based Nebius, Germany's Aleph Alpha, and Chinese Alibaba, Baidu, ByteDance and Tencent.

The GenAI market grew substantially in 2024, experiencing triple-digit-growth rates in all three major segments spanning GenAI hardware, foundation models and development platforms. Hardware is currently the largest, led by Nvidia. It is driven by significant data centre investments by cloud service providers, with over US$ 400 billion in expected AI-related spending in 2025. However, there is a significant time lag before this infrastructure spend translates into revenues from end-user AIapplications. The market value for foundation models reached an estimated US$ 4.1 billion in 2024, excluding end-user applications such as ChatGPT. The figure primarily includes income through API services or license fees as the models are used on development platforms.

Meanwhile, the market value for GenAI development platforms reached an estimated US$ 17 billion. Furthermore, GPU-based hardware systems used for GenAI workloads generated revenues of US$ 132.3 billion in 2024

Highlights from the report:

Insights from executive interviews with market leading companies.

360-degree overview of the GenAI ecosystem.

Market value forecast on GenAI models, platforms and hardware until 2029.

Market shares for 55 key GenAI providers across models, platforms and hardware.

Detailed profiles of 42 key GenAI model and platform providers.

Use case examples from industries implementing GenAI.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments

Key questions answered in the report

How does GenAI technology work and what is the impact on businesses?

How can GenAI be integrated into products and business processes?

Which are the leading providers of GenAI models, platforms and hardware?

What are the key success factors and challenges for stakeholders in the GenAI market?

How does the GenAI landscape differ by region?

What are the prices and pricing models for different GenAI solutions?

How will the GenAI market evolve over the next five years?

The Generative AI Market is the foremost source of information about the emerging and impactful generative AI market. Whether you are a model provider, platform developer, hardware vendor, enterprise AI adopter, independent developer, investor, consultant or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

The AI taxonomy Artificial intelligence Machine learning Deep learning Generative AI

Generative AI architectures Transformer-based language models Diffusion models, VAEs and GANs

The generative AI technology stack Foundation models Databases Hardware infrastructure



Market Analysis

The generative AI industry landscape Foundation model providers Development platform providers GPU-based hardware providers

Market sizing and forecast Market value for GenAI models and platforms Market value for GenAI hardware

Solution provider market shares The foundation model market The development platform market The GenAI hardware market

Foundation model benchmarks

GenAI in IoT Generative AIoT use cases Edge vs cloud deployments AIoT solution providers

GenAI in telecom AI-on-RAN AI-for-RAN AI-and-RAN

Market trends The emergence of low-cost models and platforms from China LLM providers suffer profitability issues Large regional differences in GenAI developments Telecoms providers invest in sovereign AI solutions Moving away from tokenisation Agentic AI gains traction Physical AI nears breakthrough with GenAI AI regulations affecting the GenAI market



3 Company Profiles and Strategies

01.AI

AI21 Labs

Aleph Alpha

Alibaba

Anthropic

Assembly AI

AWS

Baichuan

Baidu

ByteDance

C3 AI

Cohere

Databricks

Dataiku

DeepSeek

Domino

Elevenlabs

Google

H2O AI

Hugging Face

IBM

Luma AI

Mistral AI

Meta

Microsoft

MiniMax

Moonshot AI

Nebius

Nvidia

OpenAI

Oracle

Runway

SambaNova Systems

Scale AI

Stability AI

Snowflake

StepFun

Tencent

Together AI

Weights & Biases

xAI

Z.ai

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/go7q0j

