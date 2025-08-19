Fotor Launches AI Agent “Sisi” — Redefines the Future of Photo & Video Creation

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global photo editing leader Fotor today unveiled Fotor AI Agent, a groundbreaking AI-powered assistant that lets anyone edit photos, create images, and even produce videos in seconds, simply by speaking or typing. No complex tools. No learning curve. Just professional-quality results, instantly.

Combining advanced AI capabilities with effortless operation, Fotor AI Agent understands complex instructions, identifies subjects with precision, and delivers stunning creative outputs at exceptional speed—unlocking an unprecedented level of creative freedom for everyone.

Unlocking Intelligent and Seamless AI Creativity with Fotor AI Agent

The Fotor AI Agent makes creating and improving images and videos simple and smooth, adapting to users’ needs while allowing edits to build upon previous changes, delivering high-quality results across all kinds of projects.

Smarter, Faster, and More Intuitive

Powered by cutting-edge AI technology, the Fotor AI Agent continuously learns and evolves, offering intelligent suggestions that streamline workflows. With just a conversation by speaking or typing to Fotor AI Agent, users can bring ideas to life from subtle edits to complex creative transformations. By understanding context and anticipating user needs, it boosts productivity, unlocks advanced creative techniques, and makes professional-quality visual creation effortless for everyone.

Versatile Editing for Photos and Videos

From casual selfies and product photography to complex design projects and reference-based image or video generation, the Fotor AI Agent adapts seamlessly to a wide range of creative tasks. Its intuitive interface ensures users at any skill level can achieve professional-quality results without navigating complex menus or adjusting sliders manually.

Memory-Enabled Continuous Editing

One of the most innovative features of the Fotor AI Agent is its memory capability, supporting multi-round editing across sessions. With semantic understanding and subject recognition, it accurately interprets complex instructions, allowing users to refine images or videos consistently and efficiently.

About Fotor

Fotor is a leading AI-driven platform for image editing and AI-powered generation of images and videos, providing intuitive professional tools that empower millions of users worldwide to create stunning visuals quickly, effortlessly, and with creative freedom. Try our Fotor Agent now.

