Bitcoin Swift Presale Stage 5 Nears Completion With Over $750,000 Raised and Active Rewards





LUXEMBOURG , Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) has announced that its Stage 5 presale is entering its final hours, marking a critical moment in the project’s accelerated 64-day fundraising schedule. With over $750,000 raised, more than 2,600 participants, and Proof-of-Yield (PoY) rewards already distributed, the project is solidifying its position as one of the most active presales of the summer.

A Fast-Moving Presale

At a current presale price of $5 and a launch price of $15, Stage 5 has become a focal point for investors seeking early access to BTC3. The presale’s structure—short, aggressive, and capped at just 64 days—creates urgency for participants. The presale officially closes on September 18, 2025, giving the community just over a month to join before the token advances toward listings.

Stage 5 participants are currently benefiting from an annual percentage yield (APY) of 96%, with over $60,000 in staking profits already delivered to users. Beyond staking, the project’s referral program continues to accelerate growth by offering 10% rewards to both sender and receiver per transaction.

Adding to this momentum, Bitcoin Swift has implemented tiered bonus structures for Stage 5:

Tier 1: $100–$1,999 → 10% Bonus Tokens

$100–$1,999 → 10% Bonus Tokens Tier 2: $2,000–$4,999 → 20% Bonus Tokens

$2,000–$4,999 → 20% Bonus Tokens Tier 3: $5,000+ → 40% Bonus Tokens



These tiers, combined with PoY payouts, are designed to reward both smaller contributors and larger strategic investors.





Immediate Rewards Through PoY

What distinguishes Bitcoin Swift’s presale is its Proof-of-Yield (PoY) model, which distributes rewards automatically at the close of every presale stage. Unlike traditional presales where benefits often come only after launch, BTC3 has already issued more than $60,000 in rewards, providing demonstrable returns before the token even hits exchanges.

This programmable and transparent system has been a key driver of confidence among participants, showing that Bitcoin Swift is prioritizing functionality and delivery ahead of market debut.

Security and Transparency Backed by Audits

BTC3’s credibility is strengthened by thorough third-party verification. The project has undergone a Cyberscope Audit , Solidproof Audit , and Spywolf Audit , while also passing KYC verification . With this level of security and compliance, BTC3 has positioned itself as one of the most trustworthy presales on the market.

Influencers Put BTC3 in the Spotlight

Crypto influencers are taking notice, and the coverage is only accelerating momentum. Token Galaxy , Crypto Sister , Bull Run Angel , and Crypto Show have all given detailed reviews highlighting Bitcoin Swift’s presale success, transparent audits, and high APY rewards. Their coverage is helping drive BTC3 directly into the global conversation as the presale to watch.

Roadmap Toward 2026

The Bitcoin Swift roadmap outlines a progression of utility and adoption milestones:

Q3–Q4 2025: Presale, Solana deployment, PoY rewards, community expansion, and exchange agreements.

Presale, Solana deployment, PoY rewards, community expansion, and exchange agreements. Q1 2026: Deployment of the AI contract engine with reinforcement-learning agents.

Deployment of the AI contract engine with reinforcement-learning agents. Q2 2026: Introduction of zk-ledger technology, stealth addresses, and privacy-first DeFi modules.

Introduction of zk-ledger technology, stealth addresses, and privacy-first DeFi modules. Q3 2026: Governance rollout featuring quadratic voting and AI-driven proposal simulations.

Governance rollout featuring quadratic voting and AI-driven proposal simulations. Q4 2026: Launch of the native BTC3 chain, BTC3E stablecoin, and institutional node onboarding.



Initially launching on Solana, Bitcoin Swift already offers high throughput with transaction fees under $0.01. The transition to its own blockchain in 2026 will enable even greater scalability, governance, and institutional integration.





Exchange Discussions Underway

Industry reports indicate that Bitcoin Swift is in active discussions with MEXC, KuCoin, and LBank for listings following the presale. Such agreements would provide immediate liquidity and global visibility, further strengthening BTC3’s path from presale momentum to live market adoption.

Growing Community

With more than 2,600 active participants, Bitcoin Swift is seeing steady growth in community size and engagement. Referral rewards, staking distributions, and bonus tiers are all contributing to expanding awareness. Influencers and industry voices have also been covering the presale, adding visibility as the September 18 deadline approaches.

Countdown to Closing

With Stage 5 nearing completion and the presale schedule moving quickly, Bitcoin Swift is entering a decisive period. The combination of active reward distribution, rigorous audits, and a defined roadmap has drawn significant attention to the project’s short timeline.

Investors who join before the conclusion of Stage 5 can still benefit from APY payouts, referral rewards, and tiered bonuses. With the launch price set at $15, the presale remains a key entry point ahead of anticipated listings and the transition to Bitcoin Swift’s own chain in 2026.

Key Figures at a Glance

$750,000+ raised

2600+ participants

Current Presale Price: $5

$5 Launch Price: $15

$15 Stage 5 APY: 96%

96% Staking Profits Distributed: $60,000+

$60,000+ Referral Bonus: 10% for both parties

10% for both parties Presale Close Date: September 18, 2025





About Bitcoin Swift

Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is developing an AI-driven financial operating system designed to integrate decentralized finance, payments, privacy tools, and governance into one scalable ecosystem. With PoY rewards delivering immediate returns, a roadmap extending through the launch of its own blockchain in 2026, and independent audits confirming security, Bitcoin Swift is advancing toward becoming a major force in blockchain-based finance.

For more information, visit: https://bitcoinswift.com

Contact:

Luc Schaus

support@bitcoinswift.com

