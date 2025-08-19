Data Center Security Global Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Focus on Key Trends in Hybrid IT, Regulatory Compliance, and Cyber Threat Mitigation

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Security Market by Service Type (Managed Services, Professional Services), Solution Type (Application Security, Data Security, Network Security), Component Type, Deployment Mode, End User, Industry Vertical - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Data Center Security Market grew from USD 13.41 billion in 2024 to USD 14.97 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 11.46%, reaching USD 25.72 billion by 2030.

Data center security is rapidly evolving as enterprises confront complex threats and new compliance realities. This report equips stakeholders to make informed, resilient security decisions for competitive advantage. As organizations expand digital operations, data center security has become a priority for enterprises aiming to safeguard critical assets, ensure uptime, and comply with rising regulatory demands in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Rising sophistication of cyber threats, the adoption of hybrid IT environments, and the convergence of IT and OT have fundamentally increased complexity and risk for data center operators. Senior decision-makers are prioritizing integrated security frameworks in response to frequent attacks, regulatory pressures, and the escalating value of digital assets housed within data centers.

Scope & Segmentation of the Data Center Security Market

Service Types: Managed services (incident response, remote monitoring, vulnerability management), professional services (consulting & advisory, installation & integration, maintenance & support).

Managed services (incident response, remote monitoring, vulnerability management), professional services (consulting & advisory, installation & integration, maintenance & support). Solution Types: Application security (dynamic and static testing, runtime protection, web application firewall), data security (loss prevention, database monitoring, encryption, tokenization), network security (DDoS protection, firewall, IDS/IPS, VPN), physical security (access control, biometrics, intrusion detection, surveillance).

Application security (dynamic and static testing, runtime protection, web application firewall), data security (loss prevention, database monitoring, encryption, tokenization), network security (DDoS protection, firewall, IDS/IPS, VPN), physical security (access control, biometrics, intrusion detection, surveillance). Component Types: Hardware (biometric devices, security appliances, surveillance cameras), software (encryption, endpoint protection, identity and access management, security information and event management).

Hardware (biometric devices, security appliances, surveillance cameras), software (encryption, endpoint protection, identity and access management, security information and event management). Deployment Modes: Cloud (private, public), hybrid (multi-cloud, single-cloud), on-premises (physical, virtualized).

Cloud (private, public), hybrid (multi-cloud, single-cloud), on-premises (physical, virtualized). End User Types: Large enterprise (Fortune 500, mid-market), small and medium enterprise (medium, micro, small).

Large enterprise (Fortune 500, mid-market), small and medium enterprise (medium, micro, small). Industry Verticals: BFSI, government & defense, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, retail.

BFSI, government & defense, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, retail. Regions: Americas (including US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico), Europe, Middle East & Africa (with key markets like UK, Germany, UAE, South Africa), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia).

Americas (including US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico), Europe, Middle East & Africa (with key markets like UK, Germany, UAE, South Africa), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia). Key Players Analyzed: Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point Software, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Broadcom, Trend Micro, IBM, VMware, CyberArk Software.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Shifting architectures, including cloud, edge, and hybrid deployments, underscore the need for adaptive and unified data center security strategies.

Regulatory evolution and data sovereignty obligations are compelling enterprises to implement zero trust and microsegmentation to address complex compliance requirements.

Automation tools driven by artificial intelligence are enabling both threat actors and defenders, raising the imperative for next-generation threat detection and response capabilities.

Cross-functional integration between cybersecurity and physical security mitigates the multi-vector threats now prevalent in converged environments.

Diversification of technology partners and proactive supplier risk management have become critical in light of recent tariff and trade disruptions affecting hardware sourcing and pricing.

Why This Report Matters

Enables technology leaders to benchmark their security investment decisions against rivals and uncover new strategic partnerships.

Provides actionable insight for navigating compliance, sourcing disruptions, and adopting future-ready security architectures.

Market Dynamics



Implementation of zero trust network access frameworks across distributed data center environments

Deployment of artificial intelligence powered anomaly detection systems for real-time threat mitigation

Integration of blockchain based audit trail solutions to enhance data center security compliance

Adoption of biometric access control systems with facial recognition for multi tier data centers

Integration of cloud security posture management tools for hybrid and multicloud data center infrastructures

Implementation of edge data center security appliances to support IoT and content delivery networks

Deployment of quantum resistant encryption algorithms to future proof data center transport links

Integration of environmental sensors and liquid cooling monitoring for physical security risk reduction in data halls

Adherence to evolving data privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA in data center security policies and audits

Implementation of security orchestration automation and response platforms for multivendor data center infrastructure

Companies Featured

Fortinet, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Trend Micro Incorporated

International Business Machines Corporation

VMware, Inc.

CyberArk Software Ltd.

