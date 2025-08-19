Data Center Cooling Market Report 2025-2033 | Cloud Computing's Expansion Fuels Demand for Advanced Data Center Cooling Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Cooling Market Report by Solution, and Region 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global data center cooling market is on a robust growth trajectory, expanding from USD 17.3 billion in 2024 to an anticipated USD 48.8 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.86% over the forecast period. Key drivers of this growth include the demand for efficient data centers, focus on energy efficiency, sustainability, and the advent of cloud computing to manage workloads and data storage effectively.

Asia Pacific dominates, driven by digital business transformations and cloud adoption. Investments in data center infrastructure, such as the GDS and Gaw Capital Partners' data center campus in Japan, illustrate this growth.

Leading companies focus on energy-efficient, adaptable solutions, leveraging AI and ML to enhance cooling efficiency and predict maintenance needs. They include Airedale International, Asetek, Black Box Corporation, among others.

Data Center Cooling Market Analysis:

Major Market Drivers: Demand for cooling solutions in data centers is driven by their ability to reduce carbon footprints and operational costs, enhancing sustainability. Maintaining optimal temperature and humidity for peak equipment performance is a critical growth factor.

Demand for cooling solutions in data centers is driven by their ability to reduce carbon footprints and operational costs, enhancing sustainability. Maintaining optimal temperature and humidity for peak equipment performance is a critical growth factor. Key Market Trends: The shift towards cloud and edge computing significantly supports market growth. Edge computing allows for data centers closer to end-users, optimizing low-latency processing.

The shift towards cloud and edge computing significantly supports market growth. Edge computing allows for data centers closer to end-users, optimizing low-latency processing. Competitive Landscape: Prominent companies include Airedale International, Asetek, Black Box Corporation, Coolcentric, and others, emphasizing energy-efficient solutions and data analytics for optimal performance.

Prominent companies include Airedale International, Asetek, Black Box Corporation, Coolcentric, and others, emphasizing energy-efficient solutions and data analytics for optimal performance. Geographical Trends: Asia Pacific leads the market with advanced digital infrastructure developments catering to increased data needs.

Asia Pacific leads the market with advanced digital infrastructure developments catering to increased data needs. Challenges and Opportunities: High energy consumption and upfront costs challenge the market, yet energy-efficient technologies like geothermal cooling offer cost-reduction opportunities.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Digital Transformation: The digital transformation market is growing from US$ 692 billion in 2023 to an expected US$ 2.84 trillion by 2032, driving the need for advanced cooling solutions to support increased data demands.

The digital transformation market is growing from US$ 692 billion in 2023 to an expected US$ 2.84 trillion by 2032, driving the need for advanced cooling solutions to support increased data demands. Expansion of Cloud Computing: With 60% of corporate data stored in the cloud, scalable infrastructure is necessary to manage workloads, thus propelling the demand for advanced cooling in larger data centers.

With 60% of corporate data stored in the cloud, scalable infrastructure is necessary to manage workloads, thus propelling the demand for advanced cooling in larger data centers. Proliferation of IoT Devices: The surge in IoT devices amplifies data center demands, driving cooling requirements due to increased data generation and processing needs.

Global Data Center Cooling Industry Segmentation:

Breakup by Solution: Air conditioning dominates this segment due to its critical role in maintaining equipment-operating conditions.

Air conditioning dominates this segment due to its critical role in maintaining equipment-operating conditions. Breakup by Services: Installation and deployment services hold the largest market share, crucial for reliable data center operations.

Installation and deployment services hold the largest market share, crucial for reliable data center operations. Breakup by Type of Cooling: Room-based cooling leads with its targeted energy-efficient approach, reducing comprehensive cooling costs.

Room-based cooling leads with its targeted energy-efficient approach, reducing comprehensive cooling costs. Breakup by Cooling Technology: Liquid-based cooling is preferred for its efficiency in managing high thermal loads.

Liquid-based cooling is preferred for its efficiency in managing high thermal loads. Breakup by Type of Data Center: Enterprise data centers claim the largest share, essential for managing vast digital information.

Enterprise data centers claim the largest share, essential for managing vast digital information. Breakup by Vertical: The IT and telecom sectors lead, relying heavily on data centers to handle large-scale digital data and services.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $48.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Asetek

Black Box Corporation

Climaveneta Climate Technologies

Coolcentric

Emerson Electric

Fujitsu

Hitachi

Netmagic

Nortek Air Solutions

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ GmbH

Vertiv

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6qcrbc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment