UAE Weight Loss Market Report 2025-2033 | Now Available

The UAE weight loss market is poised for significant expansion, with its size anticipated to reach USD 1.15 billion in 2024 and further projected to grow to USD 1.84 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 5.14% for 2025-2033. This growth trajectory is driven by rising obesity rates and an increased focus on health and wellness across the nation.

This strategic report offers an in-depth analysis of the UAE weight loss market, covering essential aspects such as market trends, key drivers, SWOT analysis, value chain analysis, and industry performance. A must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and stakeholders considering a venture into the UAE weight loss industry.

The rapid urbanization and rising incomes in the UAE have contributed to lifestyle changes that include reduced physical activity and increased consumption of unhealthy foods. The proliferation of fast food outlets, cafes, and online food delivery services have transformed dietary habits, making processed and high-sugar foods readily accessible. Additionally, extreme regional temperatures limit outdoor physical activities, while traditional clothing styles often obscure visible signs of weight gain.

The surge in overweight and obesity rates has resulted in a robust demand for weight loss services and products. The market is broadly categorized into several segments, showcasing diverse trends and preferences among consumers.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 121 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates

Breakup by Diet:

Supplements: This segment represents the largest portion of the market.

Meals

Beverages

Breakup by Equipment:

Fitness Equipment: Holds the dominant share.

Cardio Vascular Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

Others

Surgical Equipment

Minimally Invasive/Bariatric Equipment

Non-Invasive Equipment

Breakup by Service:

Fitness Centers and Health Clubs: Lead in popularity.

Consulting Service

Surgical Clinics

Online Weight Loss Programs

Others

Breakup by Gender:

Men: Hold the majority market share.

Women

Breakup by Age Group:

Consumers Between 31 to 60 Years: This group accounts for the highest market share.

Consumers Between 15 to 30 Years

Consumers with Age More Than 60 Years

Consumer with Age Below 15 Years

