Who Will Win? HR Tech Reveals 2025 Pitchfest Participants

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With just weeks to go until this year’s event, HR Tech today announced the participants of its 2025 Pitchfest startup competition. Striving to shape the future of the industry, 33 companies will go head-to-head during the conference, scheduled to take place September 16 – 18 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

During the three preliminary rounds, each participant gets three minutes to present their concept, followed by two minutes to answer questions from the judges. Scores result from the judges' panel (70 percent) and audience voting (30 percent). The combined total determines which six startups advance to the Pitchfest final.

Pitchfest advisor and WorkTech analyst George LaRocque commented, “With every participant having equal opportunity at the top prize, the live action of Pitchfest adds a dynamic element to the program. It often comes down to the very last second, making it an experience you have to be there to see in person – especially if you’re an HR professional looking for that next wave of technology. These are the companies at the forefront of industry innovation.”

In alphabetical order, the companies set to participate in this year’s Pitchfest are:

In addition to LaRocque, this year’s judging panel includes industry luminaries Jeanne Achille, CEO of The Devon Group; Michele Bodda, President, Experian Housing, Verification Solutions and Employer Services; Madeline Laurano, founder and Chief Analyst at Aptitude Research; Caitlin MacGregor, co-founder and CEO of Plum; Rebecca McKenna, Senior Vice President, Brand and Innovation at HR Executive; Alicia O’Brien, Senior Vice President, Innovation, Consulting and Customer Success at Wilson; Tim Sackett, SPHR, SCP, President of HRU Technical Resources; and Kim Seals, Senior Partner, West Monroe. Sponsoring the prize package will be CoAdvantage | PrimePay.

To be part of the Pitchfest audience and vote on the 2025 winner, register to attend HR Tech by visiting https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com/register.

About HR Tech

HR Tech is the industry's premier event series showcasing breakthrough HR technologies, with its flagship U.S. conference serving as its cornerstone since 1997. HR Tech in the U.S. features the world's largest expo of innovative HR solutions, live product demonstrations and the industry’s preeminent startup competition. The HR Tech portfolio has expanded globally with additional annual events in Europe and Asia, creating a worldwide network of innovation hubs that shape the future of work.

HR Tech is part of the event arm of HR Executive, a prestigious global media company established in 1987 that delivers news, content and analysis of strategic HR trends to more than 220,000 subscribers worldwide. The synergy between the events and media channels enables the brands to create a comprehensive knowledge ecosystem that addresses all aspects of human resource management, establishing the organization as the definitive authority for visionary HR leaders. Visit www.HRTechConference.com to learn more.