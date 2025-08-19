UAE Luxury Market Report 2025-2033 | Personalized Luxury on the Rise Amid Consumer Preferences Shift

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Luxury Market Report by Type 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The UAE luxury market, valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to USD 7.0 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.52% from 2025 to 2033

Key drivers include burgeoning e-commerce platforms, a trend toward premiumization, and a thriving tourism sector. Luxury products typically serve as status symbols and include high-priced items such as private yachts, designer handbags, and exclusive fashion apparel. As these products enhance status and offer high-touch service, demand is steadily increasing in the UAE.

The market's growth in the UAE is significantly influenced by increasing premiumization. Luxury retailers are creating innovative in-store experiences to attract consumers and drive revenue. This is coupled with heightened demand for personalized products, spurred by the omnipresence of social media. The broad availability of luxury items via both online and offline channels presents lucrative opportunities for industry stakeholders.

Additionally, a robust tourism industry boosts market growth, as travelers frequently purchase luxury goods. The rising demand for luxury perfumes and leather goods further supports the market. The proliferation of e-commerce platforms, enhancing user interaction and disrupting traditional business models, is expanding the market significantly. Furthermore, the adoption of technologies like augmented reality (AR) is enhancing the online shopping experiences, bolstering market growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 119 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates

Key Market Segmentation

Type Insights:

Travel and Hotel

Cars

Personal Luxury Goods

Food and Drinks

Others

Travel and hotel dominate as the largest segment, according to the report.

Gender Insights:

Male

Female

The report notes that males hold the majority market share.

Distribution Channel Insights:

Monobrand Stores

Multibrand Stores

Online Stores

Others

Monobrand stores account for the largest market share.

