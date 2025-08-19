PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

19 August 2025

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility (“PDMR”)

The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”), the conditional share award granted on 13 August 2021 to the PDMR listed below vested on 13 August 2025 having achieved the required performance conditions. The Net Vested shares were released on 15 August 2025.

PDMR Number of conditional shares granted



Dividend equivalent shares accrued Gross number of shares vesting Number of shares cash settled to cover taxes due Net Vested shares Number of shares sold Nick Wiles



13,966 3,519 17,485 8,215 9,270 0

The Net Vested share award was satisfied by the issue of 11,876 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company (the “New Ordinary Shares”). The New Ordinary Shares have been admitted to trading on the main market pursuant to the Company’s existing block listing admission facility.

As shown above, shares have been cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on release was £7.395 per share. The Net Vested shares were sold as detailed below.

