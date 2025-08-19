Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market to Surpass USD 3.84 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global negative pressure wound therapy market, valued at US$2.59 billion in 2024, stood at US$2.76 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$3.84 billion by the end of the period. This growth is fueled by increasing rates of diabetes, surging incidences of traumatic and burn injuries, a rapidly aging population, and supportive government and industry initiatives.

Why This Matters Now for Industry Leaders

Chronic wounds already impact up to 2% of the global population, with foot ulcers affecting roughly a quarter of diabetic patients. Rising surgical volumes, road traffic accidents, and geriatric healthcare demands are pushing hospitals, home care providers, and insurers to adopt NPWT as a standard of care. The shift towards simplified, single-use NPWT devices is also unlocking new growth opportunities in outpatient and resource-limited settings—reducing overall treatment costs without compromising clinical outcomes.

Key Market Drivers

Escalating Trauma Cases: Countries such as Brazil, India, China, and the U.S. are witnessing rising road accident fatalities, spurring investment in trauma care infrastructure and advanced wound management.

Growing Chronic Disease Burden: Diabetes-related complications, particularly foot ulcers, continue to drive NPWT adoption in hospitals and home care.

Favorable Policy Landscape: Reimbursement support and targeted government healthcare programs are accelerating access to NPWT products in high-income markets.

Industry Challenges and Opportunities

While high device costs remain a barrier in cost-sensitive regions, increasing disposable incomes and awareness are expected to bridge this gap. The market is also witnessing a strong pivot toward single-use NPWT devices—pre-set, portable solutions requiring minimal training and offering greater mobility for patients. However, limited provider awareness in low-income regions still delays diagnosis and treatment, underscoring the need for expanded education and standardized wound care protocols.

Market Landscape and Competitive Positioning

In 2024, conventional NPWT devices retained the largest market share due to their customizable pressure settings, larger exudate management capacity, and strong clinical track record. Hospitals accounted for the majority of end-user demand, leveraging NPWT for post-surgical, diabetic, and trauma-related wound care.

North America leads the global market, bolstered by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high chronic wound prevalence, and the presence of major industry players. The region’s strong adoption rates are complemented by e-commerce growth, enhancing accessibility for healthcare providers and patients.

Leading Companies Shaping the Market

Top market participants include Solventum (US), Smith+Nephew (UK), Cardinal Health (US), Mölnlycke AB (Sweden), and Convatec Group PLC (UK)—together holding up to 85% of global market share. Competitive strategies range from R&D investments (Smith+Nephew invested USD 289 million in 2024) to strategic acquisitions, product launches, and expanded distribution networks.

Recent Strategic Developments

Product Launch: April 2024 – Smith+Nephew introduces the RENASYS EDGE System for home care chronic wound management.

Collaboration: March 2025 – Convatec partners with the Wound, Ostomy, and Continence Nurses Society to launch educational programs in the U.S.

Expansion: January 2025 – Cardinal Health opens a new distribution center in Texas to support its At-Home Solutions business.

Acquisition: January 2024 – Cardinal Health acquires Specialty Networks to strengthen specialty care capabilities.

About the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market

NPWT is an advanced wound management technique that uses controlled negative pressure to promote natural healing, reduce infection risk, and enhance patient outcomes. Applications span diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, surgical wounds, and traumatic injuries.

