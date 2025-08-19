[Latest] Global Burial Insurance Market Size/Share Worth USD 458 Billion by 2034 at a 5.94% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Burial Insurance Market Size, Trends and Insights By Coverage (Level Death Benefit, Guaranteed Acceptance, Modified or Graded Death Benefit), By End Use (Over 50, Over 60, Over 70, Over 80), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Burial Insurance Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 309.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 313.5 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 458 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.94% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Burial Insurance Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing awareness of funeral expenditures:

The expenses associated with funerals and interment, such as caskets, burial plots, headstones, and ceremonial arrangements, have experienced a substantial increase in recent years. The average cost of a funeral in numerous countries can vary from thousands to tens of thousands of dollars. People must now make proactive arrangements for these expenses.

Burial insurance is a cost-effective solution for covering these expenses, as it provides financial stability and prevents families from utilizing their resources or taking out loans during difficult times. The media’s and financial planning initiatives’ increased public awareness of these expenses further exacerbates the necessity for burial insurance.

Burial Insurance Market Opportunity

Increased demand for affordable insurance options

The demand for insurance options that are reasonably priced and cater to lower-income groups is increasing as long as there are persistent economic uncertainties worldwide. Burial insurance is an affordable option that effectively addresses this requirement. Insurers can capitalize on this trend by developing micro-insurance models that require minimal premium payments on a weekly or monthly basis to ensure affordability.

Moreover, governments and non-governmental organizations that are committed to promoting financial inclusion may provide incentives for such initiatives, which would establish a favorable environment for insurers.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 313.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 458 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 309.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.94% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Coverage, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Burial Insurance Market Significant Industry Developments

The National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL) established a specialized funeral home support phone line in December 2024 to provide assistance to funeral home directors and personnel with operational requirements, policy inquiries, and claims filing. The service has received favorable feedback and has answered thousands of inquiries since its inception.

Sanlam Life Insurance Uganda introduced the Sanlam Comprehensive Life Program, a funerary insurance plan for families aged 18 to 65, in October 2024. This plan provides a variety of benefits and integrates technology.

Nyala Insurance was awarded a two-year contract by the Ministry of Works and Skills in May 2024 to provide life insurance coverage for more than 500,000 Ethiopian workers who are traveling abroad. This coverage will encompass death, injuries, psychiatric disorders, and related issues.

In April 2024, Madison Life Insurance Zambia Limited and Vitality Health International formed a partnership to introduce a distinctive health insurance solution in Zambia. This solution will improve the Vitality Malaria Benefit and funerary cover benefits.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Burial Insurance market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Burial Insurance market forward?

What are the Burial Insurance Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Burial Insurance Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Burial Insurance market sample report and company profiles?

Burial Insurance Market COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the Burial insurance market, resulting in an increase in demand due to increased awareness of the importance of budgeting for funeral expenses. Many individuals, particularly older adults, contemplated or purchased burial insurance in response to the pandemic’s increase in fatalities to alleviate the financial burden of funerals.

However, the economic uncertainties of the pandemic also caused financial distress for many individuals, leading to a reduction in their disposable income and a decrease in insurance purchases among certain groups. In addition, the pandemic has accelerated the transition to digital channels, which has resulted in a shift in consumer interactions with burial insurance products. As a result, insurers have implemented a greater number of online tools and services for policy purchases and claims processing.

Burial Insurance Market Size, Trends and Insights By Coverage (Level Death Benefit, Guaranteed Acceptance, Modified or Graded Death Benefit), By End Use (Over 50, Over 60, Over 70, Over 80), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Burial Insurance Market Regional Analysis

North America is the dominant region:

In 2025, North America is expected to hold a 38.7% market share in the funerary insurance sector. This can be attributed to the well-established industry practices and the strong presence of insurance providers. Policies in countries like the United States encourage the expansion of private insurers.

Social norms regarding the financial support of deceased family members also influence the prevalence of burial insurance plans in the region.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region:

Led by China, India, and other emerging markets, the burial insurance industry is experiencing the most rapid growth in the Asia Pacific region. Consumers are increasingly considering life stages, including mortality and its subsequent expenses, as a result of increasing incomes and awareness of financial planning.

Additionally, governments are advocating for inclusive insurance policies to assist citizens of all income levels. Sun Life Financial Inc. and other significant global insurers have entered these markets in order to capitalize on the increasing demand.

The United States’ market is distinguished by its innovation and scale:

The United States is the dominant force in the North American funerary insurance industry as a result of its competitive environment, advanced technology integration, large and diverse consumer base, and robust regulatory framework. Transamerica, a life insurance company in the United States, introduced FE Express in September 2025.

This digital platform provides final expense insurance coverage for a lifetime of up to US$50,000 with assured level premiums. Online administration and optional funeral concierge services are available, and applications can be completed in as little as 10 minutes.

Enhancing Consumer Confidence in Insurance in the United Kingdom:

The U.K., a global financial center, plays a substantial role in the burial insurance industry due to its consumer-centric approach and robust regulatory framework. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom has encouraged life insurers to enhance the efficiency of bereavement claim processing and to assess the customer experience.

The average claim processing time varies significantly, ranging from 20 to 122 days, depending on the type of policy, and data monitoring is inconsistent, although some firms offer excellent support.

List of the prominent players in the Burial Insurance Market:

Gerber Life Insurance Company

Zurich Insurance

Ethos

Globe Life

Allianz Life

Colonial Penn

The Baltimore Life

Generali

Ethos

State Farm

New York Life Insurance

Lemonade

Others

The Burial Insurance Market is segmented as follows:

By Coverage

Level Death Benefit

Guaranteed Acceptance

Modified or Graded Death Benefit

By End Use

Over 50

Over 60

Over 70

Over 80

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Burial Insurance market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Burial Insurance market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Burial Insurance market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Burial Insurance industry.

Managers in the Burial Insurance sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Burial Insurance market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Burial Insurance products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop their plans.

