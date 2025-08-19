Final terms for bonds to be listed 20th August 2025

 | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S Jyske Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                        19th August 2025
                                        Announcement no. 68/2025





Final terms for bonds to be listed 20th August 2025

On 20th August 2025, Jyske Realkredit A/S will be listing a new Covered Bonds (SDO) and a new Mortgage Bond (RO). Final terms for the bonds are attached to this announcement.

The full prospectus for the Bonds consist of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed ”Base Prospectus for the issue of Covered Bonds (SDO), Mortgage bonds (“RO”) and Mortgage Bonds (RO) and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act (Section 15 Bonds).”, dated June 28th, 2024.

Jyske Realkredit’s base prospectus is available on Jyske Realkredit’s home page jyskerealkredit.com


Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S

www.jyskerealkredit.com

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.


Attachments


Attachments

DK0009417867 - Final terms series 1 321.B26 RF DK0009417941 - Final terms series 1 321.E.30 RF

Recommended Reading

  • August 19, 2025 01:39 ET | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S
    Interim Financial Report, H1 2025

    Jyske Realkredit A/S - Interim Financial Report, H1 2025 To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S                                                                                                                  19...

    Read More
    Interim Financial Report, H1 2025
  • August 18, 2025 02:52 ET | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S
    Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)

    To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                18 August 2025                                        Announcement no. 66/2025 Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments) Pursuant to...

    Read More
    Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)