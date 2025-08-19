Bayport Management Ltd provides a status update

 | Source: Bayport Management Ltd. Bayport Management Ltd.

Bayport Management Ltd provides a status update on corporate reorganization and notifies noteholders of its outstanding Subordinated Secured Floating Rate Social Notes of technical breaches of its finance documents.

Project Blue - BML Cleansing Announcement Project Blue - BML Cleansing Announcement

