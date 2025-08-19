Epiq and IRIS Partner to Deliver AI Document Capture and Management

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq today announced a strategic partnership with IRIS, a Canon company, to transform how organizations convert documents into actionable knowledge and business insights.

IRIS brings advanced AI and machine learning capabilities that power intelligent content classification, data extraction, and seamless workflow automation. Integrating with the Epiq intelligent capture platform this solution enables organizations to automate high-volume, document-intensive processes such as mailroom management, contract processing, discovery preparation, and records handling.

“Our partnership with IRIS is a testament to our promise to deliver connected, data-driven solutions that help business operations teams thrive,” said Michelle Connolly, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Solutions at Epiq. “By integrating strategy, people, process, and data—enhanced by IRIS’s advanced AI and machine learning—we empower our clients to shift from reactive operations to proactive, data-driven decision-making. With intelligent content classification, automated data extraction, and seamless workflow automation, IRIS enables organizations to streamline high-volume, document-intensive processes, driving greater efficiency, accountability, and innovation at scale.”

This integration supports a broad range of operational and legal support services by delivering real-time business insights and driving intelligent automation. By blending advanced AI, machine learning, and process management, the solution creates a unified platform for document services and word processing, records and information governance, facilities and supply chain support, technology service desk and user support, and advanced digital mailroom.

With an equipment-agnostic approach and deep integration capabilities, Epiq Business Transformation Services are trusted by hundreds of organizations across the legal, corporate, and financial sectors. This partnership with IRIS reinforces the Epiq commitment to delivering scalable, data-driven solutions that empower clients to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Key Elements of the Epiq and IRIS Integration

AI-powered content processing and classification

Accelerated access to information and insights

Automation to reduce manual effort and errors

Secure chain of custody across content workflows

Extensible integration into enterprise systems (ECM, ERP, HR, AP)

Reduction of operational costs through intelligent automation

About Epiq

Epiq, a technology and services leader, takes on large-scale and complex tasks for corporate legal departments, law firms, and business professionals by integrating people, process, technology, and data. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline legal and compliance, settlement, and business administration workflows to drive efficiency, minimize risk, and improve cost savings. With a presence in 18 countries, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn how Epiq and its 6,100 people worldwide create meaningful change at www.epiqglobal.com.

About IRIS

IRIS (Canon Group) is a leader in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and offers a full range of innovative technology solutions, products, and services. For over 35 years, IRIS experts have supported customers around the world, helping them overcome key business challenges through solutions for digitization and capture, knowledge management, and digital transformation. IRIS Products and solutions, driven by proprietary technologies, leverage cutting-edge techniques like advanced scanning, AI-based document classification, data extraction, and data integrity checks to streamline and secure your organization’s processes. IRIS’ diverse portfolio features Portable Scanners, Software Development Kits (SDKs), Desktop and Client-Server Software and Cloud services.

Press Contact

Carrie Trent

Senior Director of Communications and Public Relations, Epiq

Carrie.Trent@epiqglobal.com