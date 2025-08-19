SPAR Group, Inc. to Present and Host 1x1 Meetings at the 16th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 27, 2025

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) (“SPAR,” “SPAR Group” or the “Company”) a leading provider of merchandising, marketing, and distribution services, today announced that management will participate in the 16th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference at The InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile on August 27, 2025.

The Company will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day, with their presentation scheduled for 11:30 AM to 12:05 PM CT on August 27th. Mike Matacunas, Chief Executive Officer, and William Linnane, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, will be attending the conference on behalf of SPAR Group. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the investor relations section of SPAR Group at https://investors.sparinc.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will be available shortly after the presentation has concluded. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact the Three Part Advisors conference team at (817) 769-2373 or lwesley@IDEASconferences.com

About SPAR Group, Inc.

SPAR Group is a leading merchandising and marketing services company in North America, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. With more than 50 years of experience, merchandising across the United States and Canada, an average of 30,000+ store visits a week, and long-term relationships with leading manufacturers and retail businesses, we provide specialized capabilities across North America. Our unique combination of scale, merchandising, and marketing expertise, combined with our unwavering commitment to excellence, separates us from the competition. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group’s website at http://www.sparinc.com.