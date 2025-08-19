AdOmni Supercharges Ads Platform, Launching AI-Driven Self-Serve Campaigns in Minutes

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdOmni, the leading AI-powered programmatic Digital-Out-of-Home (DOOH) and video advertising platform, today announced groundbreaking enhancements to its platform that enables self-service DOOH campaigns to be planned and bought as easily as Facebook or Instagram ad campaigns. These new features, powered by its proprietary AI assistant, Jeen AI, are specifically designed to empower small businesses and mid-market advertisers to launch and manage professional-grade DOOH campaigns with unprecedented ease and speed.

The platform's new self-service features, including a 5-minute campaign setup and credit card payment options, are now open to the public. This rollout is a direct response to the growing demand for simpler, more efficient tools in the adtech space.

"For too long, planning a DOOH campaign has been perceived as a complex, expensive process reserved for large brands with big budgets," said Jonathan Gudai, CEO of AdOmni and a leading voice in AI innovation for the industry. "We're changing that. Just as Google and Meta made digital ad buying accessible to every business, AdOmni is democratizing real-world media like DOOH and CTV. Jeen AI removes the complexity, allowing any marketer to launch a powerful, data-driven campaign in minutes, not days."

Jeen AI: Your On-Demand Media Strategist

AdOmni's platform, with the help of Jeen AI, handles the heavy lifting of campaign planning, allowing marketers to focus more of their time on creative strategy. Simply tell it your brand’s goals and Jeen AI instantly generates expert-level campaign strategies, forecasts spend, and recommends the right mix of inventory. This turns a once-daunting task into a simple, 5-minute process that anyone can perform 24/7.

Key Enhancements for Self-Service Marketers:

Launch in Under 5 Minutes: Launch and activate campaigns in 5 minutes or less. Jeen AI recommends the ideal inventory, schedules, and budget for the brand's specific goals.





Pay by Credit Card: Campaigns can now be launched with a credit card, eliminating the need for contracts or credit lines.

Reach Audiences Better: Access over 1,600 behavioral, interest, and location-based segments to reach the right audience in the right place.





Cross-Channel Retargeting: Extend DOOH campaigns to CTV and online video (OLV) to create a cohesive, multi-screen experience.



Performance Attribution: Measure real-world outcomes like site visits and in-store traffic through LiveRamp-enabled studies.





“AdOmni’s Jeen AI is exactly the innovation the DOOH industry needs - bridging the gap between powerful out-of-home advertising and the simplicity of digital,” said Barry Frey, CEO of the DPAA. “AdOmni has removed the barriers, making it easy for businesses of all sizes to bring their stories from screens on the street right into the homes of their ideal customers.”

“DOOH used to feel out of reach for many of our clients. Jeen AI changes that; making it fast, affordable, and targeted, while still letting us guide the strategy and ensure the campaigns fit into a bigger marketing vision,” said Damon Henry, CEO of Kortx.

AdOmni is supporting marketers with video tutorials, quick-start guides, and a dedicated Jeen AI Help Center, ensuring success from the first campaign launch.

Whether you're running a local shop or managing national campaigns, Jeen AI gives you the power to launch DOOH ads with the speed and smarts of a seasoned strategist.

To launch your first campaign or explore Jeen AI’s capabilities, visit https://www.adomni.com/get-started-now .

About AdOmni

AdOmni is the AI-powered programmatic advertising platform transforming cross-channel video advertising, since 2015. Its self-service platform, powered by the Jeen AI agent, enables businesses of all sizes to plan and launch Digital-Out-of-Home (DOOH) campaigns in minutes, with no minimums or complexity. AdOmni's Smart Video Everywhere approach helps brands effortlessly launch unified campaigns across premium channels like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Connected TV (CTV), Online Video, and DOOH, delivering unmatched efficiency, reach, and measurable performance.

