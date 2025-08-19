Wound Gel Market Size to Exceed USD 9.09 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Geriatric Population | SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wound Gel Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Wound Gel Market was estimated at USD 5.91 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 9.09 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

The increasing geriatric population is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global wound gel market, as older individuals are more likely to suffer over chronic wounds, slow healing, and pressure ulcers, leading to increased demand for advanced gels. At the same time, growing recognition and healthcare expenditure in developing countries are driving uptake, and hospitals and clinics are increasingly moving towards modern, value-for-money wound care.

The wound gel market in the U.S. is led by strong R&D and innovation. Market leaders are constantly investing in newer formulations, including bioactive, antimicrobial, and regenerative gels, contributing towards rapid healing and control of infection. These advancements improve treatment outcomes and drive greater clinical adoption, further solidifying the country’s role as a global steward of the most advanced wound care options.

Wound Gel Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.91 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.09 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.58% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (Dressings, Gels)

• By Antimicrobial Properties (Silver (Ag+), Non-Silver)

• By Mode of Purchase (Prescription, Non-prescription)

• By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online)

• By Application (Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds)

• By End Use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Homecare Settings, Long-Term Care Facilities, Others)

The Dressings Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share of the Wound Gel Market, By Product

In 2024, the dressings segment held the largest market share with 74.10%, as they achieve a better moisture balance, faster regeneration of tissue, and are associated with a lower risk of infection than traditional products. Their application in treating patients with chronic wounds, burns, and postsurgical wounds is a major impetus for the medical community to adopt the devices.

Based on Antimicrobial Properties, the Silver (Ag+) Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Wound Gel Market

The silver (Ag+) segment dominated the wound gel market with an 82.16% share in 2024, owing to its potent antibacterial action, which keeps infections away and helps in healing faster. Silver ions can tackle a wide range of bacteria, including resistant varieties, which makes them extremely popular in the treatment of chronic wounds and burns. The increasing incidences of hospital-related infections and the increasing need for more advanced antimicrobial products also contribute to significant growth in this segment.

Wound Gel Market is Expected to Register Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific, North America Dominates

The wound gel market in North America accounted for the largest share in 2024, owing to its developed health care infrastructure and high incidence of chronic wounds associated with diabetes, obesity, and a growing ageing population, and enormous use of advanced wound care products. Prominent manufacturers, a favorable reimbursement scenario, rising number of surgeries continue to boost demand, making North America the largest market for wound gels.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, propelled by a growing diabetic population, rising prevalence of chronic wounds, and a rapidly aging population. Rising healthcare infrastructure, awareness regarding advanced wound care, and government initiatives to provide better access to treatment are also driving adoption. Furthermore, an increase in healthcare expenditure and global players entering the market drive the growth in the region.

