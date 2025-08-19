Algorhythm Holdings to Announce its Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2025

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (“Algorhythm Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RIME), an AI technology holding company, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 earnings today, Tuesday August 19, 2025 after market close. Management will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT

Dial-in number: 888-999-3182

Conference ID: RIME

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later in the day at:

https://ir.algoholdings.com

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is an AI technology holding company with one primary business unit – SemiCab.

SemiCab is an emerging leader in the global logistics and distribution industry. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address these common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully-loaded round trips. With SemiCab’s AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing.

For additional information, please go to: http://www.semicab.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Brendan Hopkins

407-645-5295

investors@algoholdings.com

www.algoholdings.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in Algorhythm’s reports to the SEC, including, without limitation Algorhythm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, each of which applies only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform our statements to actual results or changed expectations, or as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.