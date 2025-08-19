IES Holdings to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 16th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 27th in Chicago, IL

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (or “IES” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IESC) today announced that that Matt Simmes, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tracy McLauchlin, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at The InterContinental in Chicago, IL. IES’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:50pm CT. The presentation is webcast and can be accessed through the conference host’s main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest. Presentation materials will be made available in the investor relations section of the company's website: https://investors.ies-corporate.com/.

About IES Holdings, Inc.

IES designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems and provides infrastructure products and services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Our more than 9,000 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com.

Company Contact:

Tracy McLauchlin

Chief Financial Officer

IES Holdings, Inc.

(713) 860-1500

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Winters or Stephen Poe

Alpha IR Group

312-445-2870

IESC@alpha-ir.com