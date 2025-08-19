Totaligent Inc. Launches Advanced Automation for Faster, Smarter, Effortless Client Onboarding

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Totaligent, Inc. (OTCID: TGNT), a leader in intelligent business marketing and data solutions, is proud to announce a major upgrade to its client onboarding experience—further solidifying its position at the forefront of marketing technology. Additionally, Totaligent’s core campaign products have successfully passed quality assurance testing and are now fully operational.

Advanced Automated Onboarding

Building on the momentum of its recent updates, Totaligent has introduced a near fully automated onboarding experience designed to simplify and accelerate new client activation. Key highlights include:

Automated Domain Detection: Instantly recognizes and verifies client domain configurations, eliminating manual input and reducing setup errors.

Instantly recognizes and verifies client domain configurations, eliminating manual input and reducing setup errors. DNS & Email Record Configuration: Automatically sets up DNS and email records, ensuring secure, reliable delivery from day one and eliminating the risk of human error.

Automatically sets up DNS and email records, ensuring secure, reliable delivery from day one and eliminating the risk of human error. Guided Manual Instructions: Where automation isn’t feasible, clients receive clear, step-by-step guidance for a seamless onboarding experience.



These innovations have cut onboarding time by over 50%, enabling clients to get up and running faster than ever before.

Sprint Milestone Update

Totaligent is pleased to announce that its Email, SMS, and Push Notification modules have completed QA testing and are now fully operational. These capabilities empower users to run advanced, multi-channel campaigns directly within the Totaligent platform—boosting reach, engagement, and ROI.

This milestone is the result of a disciplined, bi-weekly sprint development process, coupled with knowledge transfer from legacy contributors. The engineering team’s deep dive into the existing codebase has laid the groundwork for rapid feature development while ensuring all enhancements meet rigorous standards for performance and reliability.

President’s Remarks

“Over the past several weeks, our team has made tremendous progress modernizing our platform and strengthening its foundation. We’ve resolved critical issues with SMS and email delivery, rolled out early UI/UX improvements, and completed a comprehensive review of our codebase with invaluable input from past contributors. With the introduction of a structured sprint cycle, we’re now delivering product updates with greater speed, clarity, and confidence. This is just the beginning of a renewed commitment to reliability, usability, and innovation for our customers.”— Nicolas Caridi, President of Totaligent Inc.

About Totaligent, Inc.

Totaligent, Inc. is a cutting-edge AI-powered digital marketing platform that revolutionizes audience targeting, engagement, and conversion. By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and real-time consumer insights, Totaligent empowers businesses to execute highly precise, fraud-free marketing campaigns. Its platform seamlessly integrates Email, SMS, Social Media, Data Appending, and Programmatic Advertising (PPC) into a single, automated ecosystem. With industry-leading cybersecurity measures and an AI-driven Data Management System, Totaligent provides a smarter, more efficient way to connect with real consumers.

