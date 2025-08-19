Introducing VSCO Workspace for Professional Photographers

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSCO , the Visual Supply Company and a leading photography platform and creative community, today unveiled VSCO Workspace , a powerful studio management platform with customizable automations and tools designed specifically for photographers.

Following the acquisition of Táve’s Studio Manager earlier this year, VSCO has integrated the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and added new capabilities to create VSCO Workspace. The platform scales with photographers, from managing their first client to running a multi-person studio.

“At VSCO, we are focused on supporting photographers at every stage of their journey, from casual to professional,” said Eric Wittman, CEO of VSCO. “With Workspace, we are deepening our commitment to working creators and making it easier for them to manage and grow their business, so they can focus more time and energy on doing what they love.”

VSCO Workspace enables both emerging and established photographers to manage client coordination, streamline communications, and simplify invoicing and operations in one easy-to-use platform.

“With all the ups and downs of running a photography business, there's one thing we've never had to worry about and that is our CRM, VSCO Workspace. It just works with everything we need,” said Ben Chrisman of Chrisman Studios. “We're excited about where VSCO Workspace is headed, and we hope to have another 15 years of it being the brain for everything we've yet to photograph, which is a pretty exciting thought.”

“Our vision is to give photographers and creators more economic opportunities with VSCO and we are just getting started,” added Wittman. VSCO’s platform, which includes a suite of tools, educational resources and creative community, are helping creators stay organized, client-ready and inspired while pursuing paid work.

Today’s announcement builds on the momentum of VSCO’s recent acquisition of The Freelance Photographer , an education and mentorship program supporting photographers to grow professionally. To commemorate the launch and celebrate World Photography Day, VSCO is offering 30 days of Workspace for free , along with complimentary access to the “ Attract Paying Clients ” workshop from The Freelance Photographer. Use code: “VSCO” to redeem the offer.

Learn more about VSCO Workspace vsco.co/workspace .

About VSCO:

VSCO , the Visual Supply Company, is on a mission to nurture creativity so photographers can make it. The platform provides photographers with the tools, community and exposure they need to grow creatively and professionally. VSCO serves photographers at all levels with a rich and authentic creative environment that drives opportunity, inspiration and connection. Visit vsco.co .

Media Contact:

Niamh Hughes

press@vsco.co